Stop the subtitles: It’s a movie, not a book

By George Schroeder | LTVN Executive Producer

I don’t like subtitles.

If I’m somehow offending you with that statement, then — sorry, not sorry — you are likely watching movies and TV shows wrong while simultaneously detracting from the little details that make them great.

Unfortunately, my roommates love subtitles.

When I start my shows on the living room TV, far too often, I have to swipe up and turn off subtitles. Essentially, I turn them off when I watch, and they turn them back on when they watch. Sorry, roomies. I don’t get it.

I can’t lie: They are good to me. When we watch shows or movies for the first time (at least my first time), they let me turn them off. In my opinion, that’s how content should be watched every time — no reading involved.

Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, but before I tell you what those are, here’s why subtitles should be a no-go.

Subtitles are flat out distracting. Shows and movies are propelled by exceptional writing or acting. Great ones master both. You are doing a disservice to that up-close-and-personal, deep character monologue if your brain is — at best — constantly toggling between the performance and the subtitles. It’s about watching and experiencing, not reading. Subtitles ruin jokes. Obviously, comedic timing is everything in a comedy. Try watching “The Office” or “Ted Lasso” with subtitles, and watch as the subtitles appear on screen and absolutely destroy the humor by allowing you to read a line before it is delivered by the actor. It’s bad, and it isn’t just about comedy. In the heat of the moment, dramatic delivery can also be ruined, and sometimes it even gives spoilers for what is about to come. Your brain will always prioritize the subtitles — even if you think, “They’re just on in case. I won’t pay attention to them.” Unless they are extremely small, your brain literally cannot do two things at once. If there is an opportunity to read along with what is being said on screen, your brain will take it. Respect the experience. Turn the subtitles off. On top of everything else, sometimes subtitles provide lines that are simply inaccurate. They are already distracting enough, but how much worse would it be if, all of a sudden, a subtitle didn’t match the screen?

Rewatching a show or movie is a different story. Sure, go for it. Dig into the script if you feel like it will help you gain a better understanding of the show. But don’t take away from the final product that is made for your viewing pleasure.

This should go without saying, but of course, if you are hearing-impaired and need subtitles, then they are a great asset and should be used. I also understand if you pause, rewind and turn on subtitles to find out what was said when it just wasn’t coming across for whatever reason. I do that too. Additionally, obviously, if the subtitles are in English for a show or movie that’s in a different language, then yes, use the subtitles when necessary.

I’m keeping it short and sweet here. Respect the process. Don’t use subtitles unless absolutely necessary … and even then, you still probably shouldn’t use them.