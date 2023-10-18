A&L Desk Recs: Finding the perfect Halloween movie

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Whether the weather agrees or not, Halloween is quickly approaching. Although our current traditions vary slightly from our childhood, everyone still loves a good Halloween movie night. If you’re stuck trying to pick the perfect movie, the Arts and Life Desk is here to help.

Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

My favorite Halloween movie is a little untraditional. I wouldn’t say it’s very scary. In fact, I wouldn’t say the scariest thing about it is even the monsters in it. The scariest thing about “Young Frankenstein” is its dated sense of politically-incorrect humor.

While I admit this movie hasn’t aged very well by 2023’s standards, I think it holds up in a lot of other ways. It’s clever without pretension, and it’s not so slapstick that it gets annoying.

Gene Wilder’s portrayal of Frankenstein eager to escape his family’s reputation is hilarious and iconic. “It’s Franken-STEEN!”

Erika Kuehl | Arts and Life Writer

As a kid, I had an ungodly obsession with “Coraline.” I’ve watched this movie a million times, except now I don’t hide behind the couch when the evil mother appears.

This movie is the perfect Halloween classic that provides the right amount of comfort and fear. The whimsical Claymation counters the dark plot — perfect to watch on a crisp fall night.

I would pair this movie with some candy corn, Pillsbury Halloween cookies and a huge blanket that’ll make you feel right at home.

Olivia Eiken | Arts and Life Writer

Call me a sissy, but I’m really not a fan of most popular Halloween movies. I get spooked watching the typical horror and gore movies that most people enjoy watching this time of year.

That is why for as long as I can remember, I stick to watching “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” It’s a classic, feel-good, nostalgic movie that welcomes warm and cozy fall vibes opposed to the jump scares that traditional horror movies force me to endure. It’s heartbreaking in a way that we’ve all moved away from cable television.

I remember my siblings and I getting in our pajamas and gathering around the TV with a cup of hot chocolate to watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on ABC. I think the only places to watch it now are Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. Because of this, I will definitely be asking a friend for their login information so that one of my favorite childhood traditions can live on.

Bella Whitmore | Arts and Life Intern

My favorite Halloween movie may not even be a Halloween movie at all — It’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” I truly never know whether to label this as a Halloween movie or a Christmas one, so I’ve just settled on it being both.

I’ve also decided that it should be watched during both holiday seasons because it’s just that good. Beyond just the beautiful and unique animation style of Tim Burton, I always loved the story and the creativity behind it. To me, the music, the characters and the scenery are all super nostalgic and remind me of all the best childhood memories. Plus, I always thought the dog “Zero” was the cutest thing I had ever seen.