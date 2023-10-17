Ditch huge trucks: Small cars are more convenient

By Kobe Baker | Reporter

Large pickup trucks are a common sight for any Texan. They are closely tied to the image of Texas and just like cowboy hats, and they are often associated with the working man — a symbol of that Texas spirit. Viewed with fondness by the public, they are an extension of our culture.

For the average Baylor student, those feelings of fondness may not be present. These giant metal monsters clog parking garages. Their loud engines can be heard from any building as they speed down campus streets. Some may even have exhaust pipes that pollute the air with smog. You see one every day, even if you don’t own one.

As a lifelong Texan and a Baylor student, I’ll say this type of car seems very unnecessary for most students.

I have always had a small car — something low-maintenance and low-cost that will easily get me from point A to point B. I can fit into most parking spaces without inconveniencing others. This is why I’m confused as to why someone would take on the burden of having such a large car. Unless you need to haul or transport items often, I don’t see the point in something so cumbersome.

The sheer cost of keeping a large pickup truck has steered me clear of owning one. In an increasingly expensive world, refueling seems like a very unnecessary and costly expense. According to FuelEconomy, simply filling up the tank of a Ford F-150 costs between $87 and $99, whereas filling up a Ford Fiesta costs only $47. With gas prices on the rise, a large pickup truck will cost more and more to maintain.

Trucks also use an exorbitant amount of fuel compared to smaller cars. The cause is obvious: The increased size and weight mean they need more fuel to run. What truck owners may not consider is how much more pollution this sends into the environment. According to the Globe and Mail, the Ford F-150 creates 269.3 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer, while a Honda Civic creates only 149.6 grams. Although gasoline-fueled cars are inherently bad for the environment, it is clear that trucks are more damaging than something compact.

Large pickup trucks can be an easy way to show off status, wealth and success. However, with their exorbitant fuel costs and significant environmental damage, these cars are not really worth the hassle. So, whenever you decide to buy or trade in something new, go for a smaller vehicle. Your wallet and the environment will thank you for it.