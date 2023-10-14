ACL Weekend 2, Day 1: Kendrick Lamar, Lil Yachty and more

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor, Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Austin City Limits music festival has returned to the capital city for a second weekend. Here’s what we saw on our first night of one of music’s biggest weekends.

Thee Sacred Souls

We walked into the festival right as Thee Sacred Souls started their set around 2:30 p.m. at the Miller Lite Stage, which felt like a majestic moment straight from a movie. As you walk into Zilker Park from those long trains of attendees at the gate, it’s like a whole world opens up before your eyes.

We were hit with the magnitude of the festival, and the ‘70s revivalist style of Thee Sacred Souls provided the soundtrack. We enjoyed songs like “Running Away” and “Can I Call You Rose?”

Ethel Cain

The next set we caught was Ethel Cain at the IHG Hotels and Resorts Stage. Ethel Cain’s album, “Preacher’s Daughter,” was mind-blowing to hear live, and songs like “American Teenager,” “House in Nebraska” and “Thoroughfare” sent chills up our spines.

We watched as Ethel Cain was held in the crowd’s arms and saw the wonder on her fans’ faces. Her voice carried like nothing else we’ve ever heard, and its resonance and tone was dreamlike.

Lil Yachty

Our friend “Lil Boat” really popped off with this one. The energy was so high that it felt like midnight when it was really 4 p.m. Auto-tune carried most of his set, but hearing “Flex Up” live was an out-of-body experience nonetheless. ACL definitely looked good on him.

Major Lazer

Major Lazer was an unexpected banger. This EDM act had some of the biggest hits from our middle and high school years, which were a blast to hear live. Every song got better and better, and they even mixed the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under The Bridge” into one remix, a song which became very relevant for us at the end of the night.

Kendrick Lamar

You know our attention span is low when ACL had a drone show while waiting for Kendrick Lamar to come on. When he finally decided to hop on the stage, the vibes were high. The first part of the show consisted of insane artistry and thought-provoking poetry. Hearing “DNA” fulfilled our 2018 dreams. I swear we can still feel the ringing in our ears.

Kendrick is more than a rapper. He is a born performer, and it showed in the way he played with the camera angles and backup dancers, who all wore masks of his face. Lamar looked into and away from the camera at different times, all while staying on beat.

After a journey home that took us across Zilker Park, around Lady Bird Lake, under a bridge and down a scarcely-lit walking trail, we’ve never had more sore feet or more tired legs.

Festivalgoers, beware. As Austin is a large metropolitan area, there are many situations and locations that are less than ideal for your safety. Stay well-fed and hydrated during the day, and always be aware of your surroundings. Never split up from your friends at the festival, and keep tabs on your group’s whereabouts.

You’ve heard this before, but its importance can’t be overstated.

Despite some things to be aware of, at the end of the day, the incredible experience of hearing live music is one that sticks with you way longer than the muscle pain. Who’s up for two more days?