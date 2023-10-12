Ready, set, bro: Men run in stilettos during Alpha Chi Omega high heel race

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

Men running in stilettos might be one of the few universal joys of women. We are used to the deep-cut sores on our heels and the strap around our feet that is always too tight. Men aren’t used to walking in our shoes — but now they have a new perspective.

On Wednesday, Baylor Alpha Chi Omega hosted its annual philanthropy event, Block Party, with live music, food trucks and a high heel race. The race was dedicated to domestic violence awareness and aimed to show others what it is like to walk in women’s shoes.

At the event, the boys participating stumbled and laughed through the race. Mid-competition, they switched heels with their partner and ran to the finish line.

Dallas senior Bryant Falconer won the high heel race for the second time and called it a “double victory.”

“I think it’s a really great opportunity that gets everyone involved in and helps them understand things that women have to go through in today’s world,” Falconer said. “I’m really glad we got to be a part in it.”

Elk Grove, Calif. junior Zain Kabani shared the victory with Falconer and was happy to be supporting a great cause.

“Bringing awareness to it and raising money for it is great,” Kabani said. “I don’t know if I could ever do what [women] do, so respect.”

Although there was only one winner, the energy was still high among those who lost.

Houston junior Tryston Obevoen participated in the race. He was disappointed at the loss, but ready to take next year on.

“My calves are hurting a little bit, but other than that, I’d say we went out there and did our thing,” Obevoen said. “We trained for this. You can’t win them all, but with practice comes perfect. We’ll see them next year.”

Spring junior Nathan Carlos paired with Obevoen in the race.

“It was a tough loss,” Carlos said “Me and Tryston have been preparing for this all year, and to come up short like that was devastating, man. The guys in FIJI absolutely killed it, for sure. I’m really impressed by their performance. Shout out to the girls out there that wear heels, good stuff.”