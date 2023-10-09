In case you missed it: Oct. 6-8; Bears find home, road victories and conquests

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

As Baylor football continues to be in the limelight amid its 2-4 start to the season, other fall sports are in the meat of their schedule. While the Bears fell to Texas Tech 39-14 on the gridiron over the weekend, some squads took care of business on the road or opened fall competition at home.

Here is everything you may have missed from the weekend:

No. 2 Auburn routs No. 7 Baylor equestrian 16-3

No. 7 Baylor equestrian fell to No. 2 Auburn 16-3 Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Tigers (2-0) dominated from the start and shut out the Bears (0-2) in Reining to close out the contest.

Baylor will open fall Big 12 competition against No. 5 Oklahoma State on Friday in Waco. The most recent meeting saw the Cowgirls (0-1) take the Bears down 12-8 in the semifinal of the Big 12 Championship on March 24 at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center in Stillwater, Okla. Friday’s match will get rolling at 1 p.m.

No. 18 Baylor volleyball gets revenge with 3-1 win over Kansas State

No. 18 Baylor volleyball avenged its five-set loss to Kansas State on Thursday with a 3-1 victory on Friday night in the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (8-7, 2-3 Big 12) knocked off the Wildcats (9-6, 3-3 Big 12) in four sets, 29-27, 25-20, 16-25 and 25-17.

“Elise [McGhee] was the difference down the stretch, for sure,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “[I’m] so significantly proud of such big-time serves and plays and what she was doing right there. Game on the line, it’s fun when the ball is in the hands of your best players. She served like an all-conference, All-American, and we needed it because we really weren’t transitioning all that well, as far as getting points.”

Baylor will get back on the road to square off with Cincinnati in back-to-back matches on Thursday and Friday in the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. First serve is set for 5 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Texas Tech stomps Baylor football 39-14 in Joey McGuire’s homecoming

A week after a 28-point comeback win at UCF, Baylor football struggled out of the gate, falling 39-14 to Texas Tech Saturday night at McLane Stadium.

“I really felt coming off last week and the week we had of practice was very energetic and positive and felt a swagger on offense, and it was just not seen in this outcome, so I’m just very disappointed,” head coach Dave Aranda said. “I’m still hopeful and still believe in the team, and that was the message that we just had.”

The Bears (2-4, 1-2 Big 12) now enter their bye week before they play at Cincinnati on Oct. 21.

Baylor soccer edges UCF 2-1

Baylor soccer took down UCF 2-1 Sunday afternoon at the UCF Soccer and Track Complex in Orlando, Fla.

Sophomore defender Hallie Augustyn netted the winning goal in the 82nd minute for the Bears (8-5-2, 3-3-1 Big 12).

Baylor will take part in its final home match of the season when it hosts Cincinnati on Thursday. The Bears’ Senior Night game will get underway at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.