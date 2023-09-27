An all-girls education is the best way to develop confidence

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

When I tell people I went to an all-girls high school, it’s almost always followed by, “Wasn’t that so much drama?” Don’t get me wrong — it was. But the confidence and self-development that come with an all-girls education are unique, and you can’t find them anywhere else.

With an all-girls education, all leadership roles were left to female students. Whether that was a student government position or just leading a group project, male competition didn’t exist. There was no need to worry about Brad on the football team winning student body president over you. The leadership opportunities were endless.

According to research from Psychology Today, “Girls exposed to high-achieving boys in the classroom are apt to set their educational goals lower and to lack confidence in their own abilities than girls not so exposed.”

The development of self-confidence and personality traits takes place in high school. In a co-ed school, women often dumb themselves down to make a path for men in their environment. In an all-girls school, instead of subduing their goals and aspirations, women have access to every avenue for success. Even male-dominated subjects like math have their place at an all-girls school.

According to research by Dr. Richard A. Holmgren from Allegheny College, “Over 88% of girls’ school students report they are comfortable being themselves at school, which means they are free to focus their energies on their learning.”

All-girls schools cater to self-development. Even if that’s showing up to class with your hair in a bun and sweatpants under your uniform skirt, it doesn’t matter. We weren’t judged by our appearance, but rather by how we treated others. An all-girls education creates room for growth and expression.

Brooke Kizziar, a sophomore at Boise State University, transferred from a public co-ed high school to an all-girls high school, Rosary Academy. She said she had more opportunities and support from her peers and teachers after transferring.

“I feel like going to an all-girls school, it gave me the space to feel comfortable and become a leader,” Kizziar said. “I didn’t feel pressured to have a filter around my personality. I felt like I could be more of my genuine self being around a bunch of girls.”

Going to an all-girls high school is a privilege. Only some families are financially able to send their children to private school. Because of my experience with an all-girls education, I will do everything I can to give my daughter the same gift of confidence and ambition.