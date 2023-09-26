Metal music misconceptions: It’s not just screaming

By Tyler White | Staff Writer

Metal is a genre that I normally see stereotyped and put into a box. Oftentimes, people make the claim that metal is “just screaming” and that it always sounds angry. Others say that metal is just noise and doesn’t take much talent to perform. However, as a metal musician, I just don’t think these claims are true — at least not entirely.

The most important thing to understand is that metal is a very diverse music genre, so it’s tough to make extensive claims that cover the entire breadth of it. Within metal, there are various subgenres influenced by numerous other genres, including funk, alternative, punk and more. On top of this, there are sound styles present throughout different forms of metal, like symphonic, black, death and doom.

In doom metal, softly spoken words and dark, open melodies are sung across gritty guitar tones and a slow-trudging progression that is often void of screaming. Funk metal focuses on groove and catchiness, mostly disregarding screaming and instead creating a fun atmosphere of musicianship. Even alternative metal, with its more accessible sound, doesn’t have much screaming and instead emphasizes the more simplistic side of metal, with clean melodic moments and infectious songwriting.

I will admit, however, that some metal is mostly just screaming in some way. Death metal, with its darker lyrics and intense instrumentation, is often characterized by screaming and shouting throughout the songs. The melancholic nature of black metal is enforced by grainy, high-intensity screeches that prevail throughout the songwriting. Genres like these seem to reinforce the understanding that metal is just screaming, which is what a lot of people refer to when they think of metal music as a whole.

However, when you look deeper into metal, there is a lot more than what’s shown on the surface. In metal, the technicality and talent behind the instrumentation are through the roof. When you take away the vocals and focus primarily on the instrumentation and musicianship found within, you begin to appreciate the performances more. Instrumental metal bands like Animals as Leaders showcase metal musicianship that recognizes valuable songwriting and a great understanding of melodies and harmonies, which shows how much talent goes into writing metal music.

Moreover, when you look at the lyrics, they go beyond the typical understanding that metal is just anger and rage. One example I always go to is “Snuff” by Slipknot, which is a tragic lover/heartbreak story filled with pure emotion. Lyrics like “I still press your letters to my lips / And cherish them in parts of me that savor every kiss” exude sadness. This isn’t just a single exception; there are many songs out there in the metal genre that have just as powerful lyricism.

Now, this opinion isn’t meant to change anyone’s ideas on metal as a whole. I completely understand that it’s definitely not a genre for everyone; it just happens to be one I’ve come to enjoy in my life. However, I want to highlight that metal is more than just screaming, and it’s certainly not just noise that requires no talent. Metal is a genre that goes much deeper than the general understanding and consensus of the majority. It is a genre full of diverse styles that feature brilliant songwriting and powerful, emotional lyricism too. And if you haven’t given metal a chance, I recommend you at least give it a shot.