By Dani Bigham | Reporter

The Center for Global Engagement hosted its Study Abroad Fair during Dr Pepper Hour on Tuesday, ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline for winter programs.

Once a semester, the Center for Global Engagement hosts the event to showcase its programs and allow students to get a feel for the opportunities to come. There were representatives present at each of the 29 booths to speak to those interested in studying abroad.

Hundreds of students came to attend the Study Abroad Fair — excited not only about the programs themselves but also about the many merchandise items that were up for grabs.

Yulee, Fla., sophomore Brianna English went to Prague during the winter session and volunteered for the Study Abroad Fair. She said her favorite part of the event was seeing and meeting students who share the same love of adventure.

“I liked being able to see all the people who came in,” English said. “They all wanted to go somewhere different. They all had different majors, and they all had that love of travel.”

Holly Joyner, assistant director of marketing and communications for the Center for Global Engagement, said she was once a student going abroad herself, which led to her lifelong passion for global connections.

“It’s really great to see all the enthusiasm,” Joyner said. “Now that we’re 800-plus students coming through, it’s nice to see that so many students have an interest in studying abroad.”

Joyner is also in charge of the Certificate in Global Engagement program, which includes a series of courses designed to help students develop essential global skills and knowledge.

Santa Clarita, Calif., freshman Emma Fowler said she stumbled upon the Study Abroad Fair while heading to the usual Dr Pepper Hour.

“As a freshman, study abroad seems really out of reach sometimes, so having upperclassmen who have done study abroad give their feedback on how to go about it is so helpful and peaceful,” Fowler said.

Fowler said that after attending the event, she feels far more confident about opportunities to study abroad and would love to do so in the future.

If students were unable to attend the Study Abroad Fair, all of the study abroad opportunities can also be found on the Bears Abroad website.