By Sydney Matthews | Staff Writer

The Center for Global Engagement hosted its spring Study Abroad Fair during Dr Pepper Hour on Tuesday, and the deadline to apply is coming soon on March 1.

Around 500 students were looking to join a study abroad program for the summer or fall terms, and the fair offered them the opportunity to explore different experiences.

“The whole point is to have all of our faculty-run programs as well as our semester programs all in one place so students can find out about them. It’s really neat because all of our faculty who are running the programs are here to answer any questions for students that are interested,” Holly Joyner, assistant director of marketing and communications for the Center for Global Engagement, said.

Joyner said having the study abroad fair during Dr Pepper Hour made it easy for students to attend and get their questions answered. Attendees were able to come and go at whatever time they could between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Center for Global Engagement made the fair the one stop students need to make in order to move forward in the application process. The fair included the program booths, an information session and study abroad advising all in one place.

“We did something new this semester and had open advising and an information session down the hall from the fair,” Joyner said. “A brand-new student that knows nothing about study abroad but still wants to apply can get it all done today without having to go to our office.”

According to the Baylor Center for Global Engagement’s website, the study abroad fair happens during both the fall and spring semesters and allows students that are thinking about applying to a program to finalize their decision before the application deadline.

“I really enjoyed looking at all of the study abroad options. I had a few programs that I went to the event to look at specifically, but I ended up looking at more than what I originally came there for,” Dallas sophomore Nick Lew said.

Lew said he was able to find programs that were specific to his major and would allow him to complete his required courses while studying abroad.

All the study abroad programs that attended the fair can be found on the bears abroad website.