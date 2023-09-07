Mustard is mid: Revive Vegas gold

By Hannon Joseph | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

Baylor’s classic colors, green and gold, have been traced back as far as the late 1800s. According to the Baylor website, “the University’s signature colors of Baylor Green (signifying academic growth, renewal and hope) and University Gold (symbolizing excellence, courage and compassion) remain at the core of the Baylor Brand.” However, this brings us, as a student body, to question why we, as a university, have compromised our beloved colors in the past few years.

With green and gold being prevalent in our very own alma mater — “We’ll fling our green and gold afar, to light the ways of time” — our colors mean more than just school spirit. The green and gold of Baylor represent tradition, unity and history.

“As legend has it, a member of the student committee selected to choose the official colors for the University was traveling to a debate tournament by train,” the Baylor website reads. “Looking out the window, she was struck by the beautiful green fields covered with thousands of spring dandelions.”

Today, though, it seems we have strayed far from our gold, instead shifting to a bright mustard yellow.

Game day hype videos for football will ultimately tell students that the game day theme will be a “gold out,” but the football team comes dressed in yellow helmets, yellow jerseys and yellow pants. It’s time to bring back the Vegas gold that stays true to our tradition.

One of the first images that comes up when an individual types in “green and yellow college teams” on Google is a picture of a Baylor football player. When we advertise our logo in green and yellow, it seems as though we are no different from the Green Bay Packers or the Oregon Ducks, but this fabricated portrayal couldn’t be further from the truth.

We are a university with a Christ-centered goal and a unified community. Our students are full of school spirit, and we have high-quality academics. Baylor is a school founded on the colors of green and gold, and right now, we have to remind ourselves of the gold part — because the logos and the athletic jerseys are yellow.

As this new school year begins, let us never forget why the students before us picked the historic colors of green and gold that represent our beloved university. Baylor is built on the foundations of tradition, family and Christ, and it is known for its wonderful green and gold. Let us continue to fight for our gold.