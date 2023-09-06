Tune into competition-based reality TV

By Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Intern

Around the world, many television shows have stopped production due to recent strikes by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. This leaves many fans with nothing to watch or look forward to. However, there are still some shows airing, thanks to competition-based reality television.

Such shows allow viewers to get a break from what’s going on in the real world and dive into a whole new one. It’s a perfect distraction for students who need a break from their busy lives. And while many shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19” and “Abbott Elementary” are not having new seasons in fall 2023, competition-based reality shows are not taking a break. Shows like “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “The Challenge” still air weekly to allow fans to watch drama, action and maybe even some romance.

Major networks like CBS and MTV are even relying on these shows to help bring in viewers. The networks have also decided to change these shows from 60-minute episodes to 90-minute episodes.

All competition-based reality shows have pretty much the same concept. They start with a competition to see who is the most successful for the week, and they then decide who they want to eliminate. Each show has a different way of eliminating its competitors. “Survivor” and “Big Brother” have a vote, while “The Challenge” allows the most successful players to choose two people to face off in an elimination game. These concepts make each show unique.

“Big Brother” even comes with the ability to watch live feeds through Paramount Plus. These allow fans to be immersed in what’s happening 24/7 and see the power struggle inside the house at all times. They can also put the show on in the background and work on other tasks, like homework, while listening.

“Survivor” is also perfect to watch on a night with nothing to do. Castaways vying for power while having to gather food on a stranded island is a must-see.

These shows also keep me connected with my family back home. They are perfect to watch with friends and family. My roommates and I have such a fun time spending our nights watching these shows.

Whether you’re looking to binge a show or watch something live, competition-based reality television allows for everything.