Lessons learned, wisdom earned: What we wish we knew freshman year

By The Editorial Board

By the time you get to college, you’ve already heard all the typical advice like “don’t bring your whole wardrobe” or “don’t skip class.” But as the years go on, there are plenty of lessons you learn along the way. Here’s what members of the Editorial Board wish we had known about college.

Jenna Fitzgerald — Your well-being is a prerequisite for academic success

Two weeks down, 13 to go.

You’ve survived the unnecessarily overwhelming phenomenon that is syllabus week — where, for some reason, every single assignment sounds 10 times scarier than it actually will be. You’re probably about to get the prompt for your first paper, and maybe test week is on the horizon. But first, take a breath.

When you’re in the thick of it, school feels never-ending. It’s hard to imagine a world where your to-do list is empty and you don’t have homework looming in the back of your mind. As much as you can, though, try to have designated time for rest and fun. Taking care of yourself is the first step to reaching your academic goals. After that, it’s all about a healthy mix of discipline, office hours and date nights with Quizlet.

So, as “cool” as it may sound when people around you start bragging about their all-nighters, know that stress isn’t a competition and that the best way to succeed academically is to learn the art of balance.

Emma Weidmann — Stay open to new friendships

Most of us spend four years at Baylor. With thousands of people on campus, the likelihood that the friends you find during Line Camp or Welcome Week will be the same people you plan graduation parties with is pretty low. It’s by no means impossible, but most students will spend the four years of college meeting new people and making new friends. While I encourage sticking with the people you’ve known since day one, it’s always a good idea to keep yourself open to new possibilities and friendships.

As a freshman, I made one of my most meaningful friendships in college with a junior. And as a junior myself now, I meet new people all the time who remind me that the freshman roommate or freshman friends may not be forever — and that is just fine.

Sydney Matthews — Be prepared to be sick

When I first began my college experience, I had no idea I would be hit with a plague that would last my whole first semester. The problem was that everyone else at Baylor was also sick. Therefore, every CVS in a 30-minute radius was sold out of every possible cold remedy I could think of. What I learned from my miserable first semester and my cold-like sickness that felt like it would never end was that I needed to stock up on medicine.

So, be prepared to get sick and to stay sick for a while. Stock up on everything you can think of. For me, that meant having a whole drawer in my apartment dedicated to being my own personal CVS. Your roommates will thank you later.

PS — don’t forget about springtime allergies. Those will hit you even harder.

Tatum Mitchell — Don’t settle for less

As a senior, the hardest pill for me to swallow during my college years is that setting high dating standards and moving on from people who don’t make an effort to meet them should be the norm. Don’t accept anything less than you deserve, and you deserve to be healthy and happy in a relationship. The bare minimum is for your partner to be kind, loyal and attentive. Healthy relationships take effort, but the work they take shouldn’t be painful. Advocate for what you want — and if they aren’t giving it to you, move on!

Olivia Turner — You can have fun without breaking the bank

Coming into Baylor, I assumed everyone else was rich. Watching other students drive around in fancy cars and go out to eat at nice restaurants every weekend felt so strange, while I was often turning my pockets inside out to find money for my next meal. The truth is that there are more students on campus who struggle financially than you would think. If this is you, just know you’re not alone.

College life is not supposed to be glamorous anyway. Don’t let an empty wallet keep you from having fun. Remember — dorm movie nights, going to the beach and good conversations don’t require you to spend a penny.

Foster Nicholas — Confidence comes with time

I came into college feeling super self-conscious, and I was constantly worried about what other people thought about me. But the bottom line is that everyone is feeling that way. You don’t need to worry about what other people think of you because, odds are, everyone you’re worried about is wondering what you think of them too. The best part of college is that you will meet so many different people whose personalities are vastly different. Confidence will come across college — trust me — and some of that comes from experiences you wish you could do over. The sooner you can trust who you are and forget about other people, the more enjoyable college will be.

Gwen Henry — FOMO is part of the college experience

Before college, I was close to my friends, and I felt secure enough in those long-lasting friendships to sometimes say no to hanging out. When I arrived at college, everything became a lot more uncertain. I began navigating my fears that those around me might decide they didn’t like me. If I needed some alone time or just had something else to do, I would worry that I could miss out on a critical friendship-building moment that would somehow disqualify me from the friend group.

I had to learn that friendships aren’t built in a day, and they surely aren’t lost in a day. This knowledge gave me the freedom to spend much-needed time alone and to pursue activities my friends weren’t a part of. College is a place where your friends become your family. With that closeness, misunderstandings and hurt are inevitable, but forgive often and apologize often. FOMO will happen in college, but as your friendships at Baylor strengthen, you will find your sense of security and home.