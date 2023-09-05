A&L Tunesday: Sept. 5

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Here we are, three weeks into the semester. Whether you’re reeling from being humbled by those first few assignments or you’re riding high from a lucky 86%, there’s plenty of new music to match or boost your mood.

“Vertigo” by Griff (Aug. 31)







“Vertigo” is one of the best songs to come out this year. That’s a bold statement, but I stand by it. Griff, a rising indie star, is currently on tour with Coldplay, where her fresh sound is on full display. “Vertigo” is dramatic and ethereal — worthy of screaming the lyrics and feeling it in your soul.



“Keep Going Up (with Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake)” by Timbaland (Sept. 1)





The early 2000s called — they want their style back. “Keep Going Up” has the three staples of any Y2K dance floor: Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake and Timbaland. It makes the perfect car-ride jam or getting-ready bop.

“Last Time I Saw You” by Nicki Minaj (Sept. 1)





Fans of Nicki Minaj’s “The Pinkprint” will fall in love with this new single. Minaj splits between rapping and singing to create an emotional love song filled with regret and longing. My first impression of the song was that Minaj is so versatile in her singing and rapping that the rap sounds like a feature on a pop song. How is it possible for one artist to sound like two different people? Give it a listen to find out for yourself.



Look out for “Pink Friday 2” on Nov. 17.

“Essence (feat. Super Computer)” by Oliver Tree (Sept. 1)





This song is so high-energy and fun. If you’re looking for a burst of caffeinated sound to push you on your sweaty, tiring walk to class, this is it. “Essence” is a flashback to that feel-good indie music of 2018 like Gus Dapperton. It sounds like a velvet scrunchie and a Hydroflask, and I love it.



“Ultraviolet” by Aidan Bissett (Sept. 1)





If you like Coldplay, you’ll love “Ultraviolet” by Aidan Bissett. This TikTok-popular artist is making waves on the indie scene with the release of single after single. Be sure to listen to another track off the “Ultraviolet” single by the name of “Sick.” Strokes-inspired and dramatic, Aidan Bissett is a name to watch out for.