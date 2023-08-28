A&L Tunesday: Aug. 29

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

The first week of classes is over. It’s time to take a breather and catch up on some new tunes you may have missed while you navigated the halls to find that one seemingly hidden classroom.

“Damage Gets Done (feat. Brandi Carlile)” by Hozier (Aug. 18)





The four-year wait for a new album from Hozier was worth every grueling second. “Unreal Unearth” blew my mind lyrically, vocally and sonically. “Damage Gets Done (feat. Brandi Carlile)” is a beautiful balance of all three yet is incredibly listenable on a casual basis. It’s not too literary or dramatic to feel corny, but it has enough drama to make you feel like you’re soaring.



“I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)” by Zach Bryan (Aug. 25)



Zach Bryan dropped a hotly awaited album on Aug. 25, and this is one of the breakout singles from the record. Kacey Musgraves’ soprano is the perfect companion to Bryan’s Johnny Cash-esque drawl in this retrospective on a bygone relationship.

“Your Side of Town” by The Killers (Aug. 25)



The Killers are back with this new wave-inspired track that’s straight out of the 1980s. Synthy, full of falsetto and injected with nostalgia, “Your Side of Town” is strongly evocative of New Order’s “True Faith” from 1987. This track will turn your walk to class into a smoky dance floor circa 1987 with one single play.



“Self Destruct” by BETWEEN FRIENDS (Aug. 25)





BETWEEN FRIENDS has mastered indie pop. Its new album, “I Love My Girl, She’s My Boy” is a succinct 32 minutes of upbeat and chill music to provide a good soundtrack to your day, whether you’re driving, walking on campus or doing some chores.