Students gear up for fall intramural sports

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

With Baylor students settling in during the first week of class, some might be wondering what to get involved in. Intramural sports present a ripe opportunity for anyone who feels like there isn’t much going on.

From flag football to Wiffle ball, there’s plenty of options to suit individual interests. Intramurals aren’t solely for upperclassmen — they are for everyone. There have been teams of freshmen who live in the same residence hall, and for Dallas sophomore Casey Rieg, finding that sense of community freshman year was huge.

“When I got to Baylor, I went to this club open gym and met a girl who asked if I would play on her intramural team,” Rieg said. “So I played with them last year, and that kind of led to me finding the volleyball community at Baylor.”

Rieg said that she grew up playing volleyball and that “it’s been a pretty big part of most of [her] life.” She said it was a blessing to continue playing in college with friends, and the relationships she built last year have carried over into her sophomore year.

“I’m playing with the same team again this year, and most of them have become my close friends,” Rieg said.

Baylor offers the following intramural sports in the fall:

Dodgeball

Flag football

Kickball (fall and spring)

Pickleball (varies — not guaranteed in fall)

Racquetball (varies — not guaranteed in fall)

Co-rec spikeball

Doubles tennis

Indoor volleyball

Wiffle ball

Baylor offers other sports specifically in the spring, and the full list can be found here. Registration for some sports is happening this week, so be sure to check out the Campus Recreation website to see the steps to register. Baylor requires students to download the Fusion Play App to sign up for any intramural sport.

Southlake junior Spencer Hodkinson said he’s excited to play spring intramurals because basketball will be offered. In the meantime, Hodkinson said he loves going to the McLane Student Life Center to get runs in, and he’s looking forward to joining an intramural team next semester.

Hodkinson said he’s been an alternate on other intramural basketball squads in years past, and the vibe of the sport is what makes it appealing.

“I would say, just typically for the most part, it’s pretty noncompetitive,” Hodkinson said. “I mean, sometimes that changes, but I would say it’s pretty chill and relaxed, and you actually are able to have fun playing actual sports.”

Follow the official Baylor intramural sports Instagram page @BaylorIMSports for all other updates, deadlines, scores or schedule changes moving forward.