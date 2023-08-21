The terrifying 20s: It’s OK to still be figuring things out

By Danika Young | LTVN Social Media Editor

As I begin my last year of college, the looming thought of life after graduation is impossible to escape. I was always told that I would have it all figured out at this age, but I really don’t — and I think that’s OK.

Some of my childhood friends are married already. Some even have kids. Some have been on TV. Others are working toward their dream careers. I see it all through social media. It can be overwhelming and make me think I’m behind in building my life, but that’s not true.

Different people have different paths to achieve their goals. It’s not a race.

Unfortunately, our culture is obsessed with early achievement. This obsession leads to an immense amount of stress for those of us who are in our 20s. Real adulthood is around the corner, and we’re feeling the pressure.

Most people in their 20s are learning and figuring out who they want to be. Oprah got fired as a news anchor in her 20s. Vera Wang wanted to become an Olympic figure skater before discovering her talent for fashion in her 40s. Jeff Bezos was flipping burgers at McDonald’s in his 20s.

Life isn’t linear. With every twist and turn, we learn something and grow from it. That’s what the terrifying 20s are all about.

Research shows women find their soulmate at 25, while men find theirs at 28. While it may look like many people your age are tying the knot, only 20% of people ages 20-24 are getting married.

When it comes to work, research shows 80% of Americans are unhappy with their jobs. Many equate this statistic to the pressure people experience in their 20s to secure a 9-to-5 job.

So, take your time. Learn what you like and what you are good at. Fail early and often. That way, we might actually have it all figured out in our 30s.