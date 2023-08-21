Prep your closet with these stylish game day outfits

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer

The football team has it easy. Players show up in their green and gold uniforms while fans scramble to put together showstopping outfits to support their favorite team.

Finding the perfect outfit can be difficult, especially in the Texas heat. Here are five ideas for women to prep their closets ahead of the season’s Sept. 2 kickoff.

The Classic

The classic game day fit includes a white dress and your favorite cowboy boots. There is no doubt that this is the basis of all game day outfits at Baylor. A white dress is light enough so you don’t sweat off all of your makeup, and the cowboy boots complete the fit — but remember to wear thick socks. Pairing this look with green and gold hoop earrings ties everything together.

The Denim

Denim dresses are all the rage right now. Whether you opt for white or blue, both are elevated versions of “the classic.” Pairing a denim dress with cowboy boots is perfect for any game day. Adding a clear Baylor purse is functional since it’s a great accessory that complies with McLane Stadium guidelines.

The Bright

If you want an outfit that will stand out, wearing bright green will attract attention in a good way. A green dress is perfect for homecoming weekend. Walking to the stadium can leave your feet in serious pain, so wear comfortable white sneakers. The Baylor color scheme is complete after adding gold beaded bracelets, leaving you ready to conquer game day.

The California

“The California” is a casual game day fit that pays homage to my home state. Pairing slouchy jeans with a fitted Baylor T-shirt is comfortable when the games go into overtime. If slouchy jeans are not your thing, high-waisted flare pants will do the trick. For accessories, cancel out the sun with some cool tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The Warm

The switch from summer to fall in Waco comes quickly, so you’ll need a warmer game day fit too. Wear a pair of green jeans and a white long-sleeved bodysuit. If you need an extra layer, a black puffer vest is stylish and prevents the chill. With this outfit, you could wear your favorite black boots or sneakers.