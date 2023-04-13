Be aware of ingredients: American snacks, drinks banned in other countries

By Danika Young | LTVN Reporter

I used to be a huge fan of Ritz Crackers. In fact, they used to be one of my favorite snacks ever. But my obsession with them ended after some upsetting news.

It turns out Ritz Crackers, among other favorite American foods and products are banned in countries across Europe. This left me confused. Why would they ban crackers of all things?

I began to research why.

The culprit of this ban is the hydrogenated cottonseed oil ingredient in the crackers, which is a type of trans fat. This trans fat is an odorless and colorless oil created in the refinement process of vegetable oil and can be responsible for heart attacks and even death.

The FDA even said, “Partially hydrogenated oils, also known as PHOs, are not safe to consume.”

This leads me to my point — the food we are eating is poison and that needs to change.

Unfortunately, it’s not just Ritz crackers. From farm-raised salmon to mountain dew, the list goes on and on. Our foods contain thousands of chemicals that have not been proven safe for us to eat. And yet, we eat them. This is your sign to think twice before eating that Dorito or taking a sip of that Gatorade.

At this point, food isn’t just food. The 3,000 food additives consisting of preservatives, flavorings, colors and other ingredients are slapped onto the ingredient list and ignored by the American people. Dyes used in M&M’s and Pop-Tarts, such as Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6 and Blue 2, have been shown to cause severe health issues.

Well, how can we fix this? I admit it’s not easy, and I still have a long way to go.

It starts with the little things. For instance, I traded my Ritz Crackers for NutThins made from almonds. I grew to love these crackers just as much as I used to love Ritz Crackers.

Non-GMO and organic foods are your best friends when it comes to healthier eating. GMO stands for “genetically modified organisms,” which means our foods are genetically modified and can be harmful to the human body. Their long-term effects remain unknown.

Organic foods refer to the way farmers grow and process their products and studies have shown organic foods have an increase in nutrients as opposed to non-organic foods. Keep in mind organic and natural are not the same. Be sure to check for the “100% Organic” label.

I’m not a nutritionist, but this is what has worked for me. The key is to ditch processed foods and commit to raw and organic foods. The good news is there’s a healthy dupe for almost everything.

Love Doritos? Swap them for these grain-free nacho tortilla chips. Use olive oil or, better yet, avocado oil instead of butter. Eat more organic fruits and vegetables. Get creative when making meals. And remember just because something is “low-cal” doesn’t mean it’s better for you.

It’s time to change your Ritz Crackers for NutThins. This is your wake-up call.