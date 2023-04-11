Diets can be beneficial if you avoid dangers with science-backed plans

By Lily Nussbaum | Social Media Editor

As someone who has never felt quite right in their body, I think I have tried every tip and trick on the internet to improve my self-image. While dieting often gets a bad reputation, there are benefits if someone finds the right science-backed plan for themselves.

An estimated 45 million U.S. adults go on diets annually, but diet culture can be a slippery slope. In the age of social media, it is very easy to go from positively feeding your body to actively working against it.

Before anyone starts a diet, they need to evaluate the purpose behind starting and ensure the diet is legitimate and evidence-based. Here are just a few tips when considering a diet:

Don’t look to social media

A study done on TikTok content found that many negative impacts of diet culture are shown on social media. There are 9.7 billion views under weight loss content on TikTok, but only 1.4% were created by registered dietitians.

Most of the time, these types of videos spread and encourage harmful dieting to a vulnerable audience. I mean, when I’m scrolling at midnight, it’s difficult for my brain to differentiate between science-backed dieting and a TikTok fad that targets my own body insecurities.

What might seem like a perfect solution at the moment can be very damaging to both your physical and mental well-being. Avoid social media altogether and stick to tips from peer-reviewed articles and professionals.

Consult a professional

If you have any questions about a type of diet and whether or not it is right for you, go to a professional. This is especially beneficial if you have a history of harmful dieting.

Baylor offers nutrition counseling through the Counseling Center, and it’s always helpful to talk to your general doctor about it. My own has given me great advice and helped me develop a plan for myself and my body.

Make sure it’s sustainable

The cost of groceries stresses me out in general, so make sure before you start changing your eating habits that it works with your budget and schedule. If you have days filled with back-to-back activities and events, maybe don’t pick a diet that requires you to be in the kitchen for two hours daily.

Something that fits into your schedule and with your budget will reduce the stress surrounding eating and make it less of a chore. Overall, you will be able to keep up with it longer.

Dieting is very personal and should be done in a safe and well-researched manner. What works for one person may not work for another, and once someone realizes this, they can be in the right mindset to find what works best for them.