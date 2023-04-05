Seek authenticity in others, yourself

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

It’s impossible to be liked by everyone or, in turn, be able to like everyone.

We all have our differing views and opinions, which is totally understandable given human nature. But no matter what, there’s one quality in a person that should always be respectable, even if your distaste for someone is through the roof.

Authenticity, in my eyes, is the best quality to look for when finding those folks you want to associate with.

As someone who works in sports, I grew up having the pleasure of seeing the late college football head coach Mike Leach put his personality on display in front of a national audience, night in and night out. Leach wasn’t liked by everyone, but there was one thing no one on planet earth can deny: He was unapologetically himself in the purest form.

When Leach was in a press conference in 2019 while at Washington State University, he was asked which Pac-12 Conference mascot would win in a battle royale or Hunger Games-style scenario. Leach then went into detail about each mascot and weighed the pros and cons of each one, for about two minutes. There’s probably not a single other head coach who would do something like that or come close to some of the remarks or antics he would pull on a consistent basis.

My point is that Leach was who he wanted to be, no matter what the media, fans or anyone said. He quite frankly didn’t care, and neither should you. So, why put on a front or try to fit into something that isn’t you? Embrace it, that should be the point, especially in college.

Now, I’m not saying you have to get along with everyone you meet, and that every authentic person should be glamored over; that’s not the case. Bad people can be genuine too, you just have to find those right people who vibe with you in order to get the right circle you desire.

The University of California, Berkeley’s executive education team gave five ways that describe “How to Live a More Authentic Life.” It goes in this order: be aware of what you’re suppressing and why, be aware of what you’re projecting and why, start small and speak your mind and be curious.

This is one of those things that’s easier said than done, for sure. But it’s still important to look in the mirror sometimes and ask yourself, “Am I who I want to be?” That loaded question scares me to death, but it’s still healthy to check yourself like that in order to put forth the best form that you possibly can.

Once it’s clear the person you’re looking at in the mirror is the type of human you want to be, it’s time to go find those companions who have done the same. There’s nothing more reassuring than being friends with someone that’s like Leach — undoubtedly themself.