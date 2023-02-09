Commit to improving yourself: Follow in footsteps

By The Editorial Board

On Career Day, many put on their suits, have their resumés ready and most likely prepared what they were going to say to recruiters, dedicating a large amount of time to something that will benefit their future. When it comes to dedicating time to improve ourselves professionally, why is it that many fail to commit the same way when considering the people they want to be?

With the hopes of finding a job after college, preparing for our professional future can, at times, seem easier than committing to something long-term, such as becoming the best versions of ourselves outside of our career. Prioritize working on yourself before you commit to working for someone else. Focusing on your mental health, building habits and incorporating more positivity into daily life are all examples of working on yourself.

It’s never too late to begin working toward a goal, and genuinely committing to it, if it means it will bring out the best version of yourself.

If you have always admired certain characteristics of other people in your life, don’t be afraid to start implementing them in yourself and commit to being that kind of person. If we worked to be the version of ourselves we want to be the same way we work when we’re trying to get the job we want, we would find that many would be happier with themselves and who they are.

Starting a new habit — or breaking an old one — can be incredibly difficult. The National Institute of Health published an article on breaking bad habits and details of what scientists found on why it can be so hard. Our brains recognize routine and our “reward center” is triggered by an enjoyable habit, making it challenging to break if needed. So, working on changing your habits or personal norms takes work, but it’s work we should commit to.

According to time management and productivity coach Mark Pettit, people tend to lose motivation as obstacles begin to get in the way of reaching their goals. He said it’s important to be both emotionally and energetically committed to the goals people set for themselves.

One of the main strategies Pettit offers when it comes to setting goals is to ensure you are making them about you, which would create more room to be excited and motivated as you picture the results of committing to your brand as a person.

As we prepare for life after college, it’s important to not only keep in mind what we want to do in our professional career, but to work toward becoming the kind of people we want to be. Begin to prioritize implementing the values and characteristics you desire to practice so you’re always confident you are showing others the version of yourself you’re most proud of.