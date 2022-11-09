Holidays bring cheer, not stress

By Kaitlin Sides | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

The holiday season is approaching and so are finals, but students shouldn’t let the stress from their classes carry over into their celebration of the holidays.

As we end the fall semester, Baylor is putting on many events to distract us from the big stress factor that is finals. Christmas on Fifth is returning once again, and the end of Thanksgiving break is just two weeks before finals start. This time can help students become distracted by celebrating the holiday season. Once finals are over, the stress should be over too.

Having Thanksgiving break right before finals can cause you to start to lose motivation or become stressed over not knowing the outcome of your classes. However, trying to predict our test scores on Canvas can only get us so far before we have to realize finals are inevitable.

After Thanksgiving, we prepare for those two weeks and stress over our finals, but once they are over, it’s time to celebrate the holidays.

During winter break, we have a month to destress and prepare for upcoming classes. It’s back to home-cooked meals — no more dining hall food. It’s time to spend time with your family, who you have most likely seen only once or twice this semester.

It’s not every day you get to see your extended family, so make the most out of the holidays. Getting asked about school constantly doesn’t have to be stressful; it’s an opportunity for you to talk about all of the best moments from your past semester.

Baylor gives us this time to not worry about anything school-related and to catch up with our home friends, who we don’t see as often.

You shouldn’t spend hours and days worrying if your classes will be good or if you chose the right professor. Take a step back and enjoy what is happening in the moment, because in just one short month, you will be back to a constant workload wishing it could be the holiday season once again.