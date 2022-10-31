Sweet solitude: Spend one evening alone every week

By Jenna Fitzgerald | Copy Editor

While Swifties have been basking in the joy of “Midnights,” I’ve been listening to some of her older albums. What’s at the top of my list today? “ME!”

I know this song has absolutely nothing to do with me-time, but it got me thinking on the topic nonetheless. What’s my groundbreaking conclusion? Everybody needs to carve out one evening every week that they spend entirely alone.

Dear extroverts: This doesn’t just apply to introverts. According to a survey done by the National Library of Medicine, “spending time on my own” ranked No. 4 on the hierarchy of activities respondents considered to be restful. It only came behind reading, sleeping and being in nature — activities that are, interestingly, also often done alone. Conversely, “spending time with friends and family” came in not-so-hot at No. 13.

The bustle of college life can be overwhelming. While you undoubtedly need to spend time with friends and family and participate in fun group activities, you weren’t made to be social 100% of the time, and your battery needs to have a chance to recharge after it’s drained. Indeed, a balance exists among work, rest and play, and it’s time we embrace it. I’m afraid we tend to forget about rest in favor of work and play, even though rest is the glue that holds the other two together.

My favorite way to incorporate rest into my life is what I lovingly call my “hobbit night.” Once a week, I get home by 4 p.m. and disappear into my room until the sun rises the next morning. Some nights, I do a little work. Other nights, I just practice self-care. No matter what I do, though, my hobbit night is a much-needed opportunity to focus on myself, and I find it to be one of the most fruitful, productive times of my week.

There is something wonderfully refreshing about unplugging from society once a week, perhaps the fact that you face absolutely no pressure from other people regarding how you need to spend that time. No distractions, no people, no drama — just you.

You can fill your hobbit night with a multitude of things — that is, after you put on comfy clothes and make sure you have food for dinner. If you’re feeling extra productive, knock out an assignment or two right from the comfort of your bed. If not, though, take the evening off. Indulge yourself in whatever hobbies or pastimes bring you the most delight and peace. Watch a movie, do your nails, play a video game, work on a puzzle, crochet or quite simply sleep.

The beauty of your hobbit night is that it only has one stipulation: Focus on yourself.

So, here is my challenge: Pick out one night this week that you are going to set aside for me-time, and stick to it. Unplug. Breathe. Relax. It might be just what you need.