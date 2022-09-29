MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: Beto In Baylor By Katy Mae Turner - September 29, 2022 Facebook Twitter In addition to a crowd of supporters, some attendees were not fans of O'Rourke's political views. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Attendees demonstrate their passion for the candidates for Texas governor with signs throughout the event. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer News writer, Caitlyn Meisner, and Lariat TV News reporter, Kaity Kempf, interviewing O'Rourke at Freight. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Kaity Kempf, Lariat TV News reporter, interviews O'Rourke. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Students Demand Action is an organization of activists who hope to end gun violence in the United States. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Baylor senior Veronica Bonifacio Penales shakes hands with O'Rourke. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Beto O’Rourke giving out autographs to fans. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Erin Shank, a candidate for Texas House District 56 representative, attends the rally. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer The morning before visiting Baylor, O'Rourke stopped in College Station to visit Texas A&M students. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Across the street from Freight, Waco citizens watch the event from their rooftop. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Beto O’Rourke talks politics with Baylor students and the Waco community. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Black and white "Beto for Texas" signs could be seen throughout the crowd. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer While the event was promoted through Students for Beto, many members of the Waco community also came to hear from O'Rourke. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer People gathering in support of Beto on Wednesday, September 28. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer In addition to a crowd of supporters, some attendees were not fans of O'Rourke's political views. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer O'Rourke enters the crowd wearing a Baylor University baseball hat. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Waco community gets excited at Beto O’Rourke rally. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Shahina Chatur shares her support of O'Rourke before he arrives to the stage. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Daniel Escobedo speaks with assistant news editor, Matt Kyle, about his feelings towards O'Rourke. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer Supporters and opposers of Beto gathered for his rally in Waco on September 28. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer O'Rourke supporters attempts to use sign discussing Greg Abbott to block whiteboard reading "Baby killer Beto". Katy Mae Turner | Photographer O'Rourke supporters building a wall of signs in front of a whiteboard that reads "Baby Killer Beto". Katy Mae Turner | Photographer