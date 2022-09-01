Bumpin’ in your backyard: the music scene in Waco

By Lily Nussbaum | Arts and Life Intern

Ten years ago, the names of Ben Rector, Vanilla Ice and Cody Johnson would have never been advertised as coming to Waco, but as the city has grown, its music venues and the artists it attracts have grown with it.

For over 70 years, the Heart ‘O Texas Fair and Rodeo has been organizing artists for the Waco community. This year, artists in their concert lineup include Clay Walker, Midland, Gary Allan and more. Melinda Adams, the fair’s new senior division manager of marketing and sponsorships, said she attended the fair before holding this position, as both a patron and an artist, so she’s seen it from all angles.

“Previously, it was considered kind of a smaller county fair,” Adams said. “But we’re bringing in these bigger acts like Midland and Gary Allen and some of those big Nashville artists because that’s just the direction that we are going.”

The Heart ‘O Texas Fair and Rodeo includes four different sectors: the fair, the livestock show, the concerts and the rodeo. Adams said with all the different attractions, “there’s something for everybody,” and they usually draw in a big crowd of people from all over the country.

“As a whole, it is very family and community-orientated,” Adams said. “And it doesn’t cost a lot of money.”

Also, this October, an unlikely venue can be found in the heart of Waco at Magnolia. During their seventh annual Silobration, they will feature headliners Drew and Ellie Holcomb and JOHNNYSWIM on back-to-back nights on the Silos lawn.

“It’s an opportunity to come and just hang out. Come and hear two great bands in their own backyard,” Amy Gaston, the director of experiential marketing at Magnolia, said.

Gaston oversees any traffic initiatives and events at the Silos. When approaching Silobration this year, Gaston said her team wanted to create a sense of nostalgia through their ’70s branding, activities like a roller rink, vendors and music.

“It’s our welcome home moment,” Gaston said. “Our goal as a team and as a company is to create experiences that are something people can take home with them.”

In addition to the headliners at night, returning and new musicians will take the stage all day.

Right around the corner from Magnolia, The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill has played host to prominent artists like Nelli, Snoop Dog and Parker McCollum, and smaller singers and tribute bands like the upcoming 1999 – Legacy of Prince. The concert calendar is constantly booked, and every Friday and Saturday, The Backyard creates an atmosphere co-owner Chris Cox can describe in one word: “electric.”

Cox said The Backyard tries to cater to various demographic groups in the Waco community. He said he has noticed patterns like the love locals hold for Texas country or how every 90s event is sure to draw in the 30 to 50-year-olds.

In addition to the trends that will bring in crowds, Cox said he and his team are constantly searching for which markets are overlooked or missed. For example, he said he has begun looking into more Latino artists to cater to the large Latino community in Waco. Additionally, he said they are looking to find what Baylor students are into.

“Baylor is literally three blocks away, but a lot of time, we don’t know how to reach ’em,” Cox said. “Check the website to see if the music tickles your fancy, and if it doesn’t, let us know. Let us know what you want to hear.”

Plano junior Macie Webb said she and her friend group are always looking out for music events to attend. She said they usually anticipate having to make a trip to Austin or Dallas, but she is excited to hear more notable names are starting to come to Waco.

“Students don’t have to worry about what time they are going to leave class or how they’re going to get there cause a lot of times you have to plan so far ahead,” Webb said. “It’s nice to know that they will be here.”

With events and venues like The Backyard, Heart’ O Texas, Silobration, Common Grounds and more, students and locals can enjoy the music they love in central Texas.