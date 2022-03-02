Hard bait: Freshmen should cast a pole and get a fish

By Michael Haag | Sports Writer

Did you have to leave your beloved dog or cat at home, unable to move him or her into your dorm room when you moved in last fall? I think it’s safe to say most of you have experienced this or are currently dealing with it. It sucks to be separated from your favorite animal; no one enjoys that scenario. However, a cheap and effective way to appease that sadness is getting a fish for your cozy little dorm room.

It’s a match made in heaven — think about it. The cost of getting the required materials to maintain a fish in a tank is not going to break the bank. Yes, it’s not the cheapest of things if you want to spoil the little guy or girl in its tank, but we aren’t talking Benjamin Franklin’s here.

This isn’t a dog, so you won’t need to take your fish on a walk multiple times a day or give it a bath. The most tedious thing you’ll have to do is give your fish tank a good cleaning once a week at most. Also, you won’t have to feed your fish more than once or twice a day, with the possibility of fasting them to let them clean their digestive systems.

Personally, my girlfriend and her roommate have betta fish (not in the same tank), and I wasn’t sure how it was going to go or if I’d even like it. After a couple weeks of seeing them and even helping take care of them, I was pleasantly surprised at how much of a vibe they are. They frolic around, minding their own business, and they make for great (and quiet) study company.

If I could go back and do it all over again, I would have bought myself a fish in the fall. I will happily split responsibilities for my girlfriend’s fish named Fez (Yes … named after Fez from “Euphoria” played by Angus Cloud). I won’t lie, though, I am a little jealous I don’t have my own, so I strongly suggest first-year students make the move and head to Petco or PetSmart.

Overall, a fish is a must if you are looking for a little added variety to a dorm room in your first year on campus. I hope future freshmen will look to suffice their longings for their non-allowable pets with a fish. I assure you, you will not regret it.