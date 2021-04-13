Review: Justice by Justin Bieber is a hit

Olivia Martin | Social Media Editor

The strand of an old, recurring virus commonly known as the “Bieber Fever” spread throughout the world on March 19, when Justin Bieber released his newest album “Justice.”

Within two weeks of the release, Bieber’s album found itself No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a total of 154,000 equivalent album units. The new album features a variety of celebrities, including Chance the Rapper, Benny Blanco, Khalid, Domonic Fike, Giveon, Daniel Caesar and more.

Bieber blessed his fans by releasing the singles “Holy,” “Lonely,” “Anyone” and “Hold On” prior to putting out the full album. One week later after the official release, Bieber blessed his fans yet again by releasing the deluxe version of the album (Triple Chucks Deluxe). It featured six new tracks and more guest stars like Tori Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert and others.

The album has a very unique and different vibe to it than most of his other albums. The celebrities featured add to the style of the album as no two songs sound alike. The album ranges from upbeat pop to slow acoustic; each song, though different from the last, all somehow end up getting stuck in your head.

Another element to this album is the idea of justice as Bieber includes a track on the album that is a clip of Martin Luther King speaking. The track is titled “MLK Interlude.” Bieber begins the album with the song “2 Much” which starts with Martin Luther King saying, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

This line sets the tone for the album as Bieber made it clear that he wanted to take a stand for the racial injustices occurring in the world today. Though not every song on the album is about injustice specifically, it is clear that Bieber is using his platform to speak up for what he believes in through his music.

Bieber’s top five songs featured on Spotify right now include “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Hold On,” “Anyone,” “Holy” and “Lonely.”

The song “Peaches” found itself No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Builboard Global Excl. U.S. charts and continues to remain among the top on many charts. It’s a fan favorite and worth a listen, as is the entire album.