Lariat Letters: on Baylor’s denial of health care dependency status to same-sex spouses

Editor’s note: the following Lariat Letters were both written in response to last week’s article regarding Baylor’s denial of health care dependency status to same-sex spouses of employees.



Why is a Christian university maintaining traditional orthodox Christian values considered newsworthy???? That is to be expected – not breaking news! A CTA saying “Opposite Sex Only”… really? If you want to make a comment on it, put it in opinions, this is not news. This kind of slanted reporting is unacceptable. You get what you pay for, and if you don’t want to attend a Baptist university with Baptist views, then go to school somewhere else.

Kind regards,

Kellie Pearson

Please convey to Ms. Cousins this is some of the best student journalism I have seen in the 25 years I have been reading the Lariat. It is ironic because I am not particularly excited that this story was written because of the firestorm it will likely cause in a time when we (Baylor) are actually getting some good press nationally. But I am also reminded that journalism at its finest brings comfort to the afflicted and afflicts the comfortable. The story gives tremendous context to the issue and makes clear there are tough questions that a powerful institution would prefer to ignore. Simply outstanding.

Wade Barrow

Class of 1998