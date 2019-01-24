What to do in Waco: Jan. 25-27

Friday, Jan 25th

Dean & TImeless Country | The American Legion Post 121 | 7 – 10 p.m.

Steel Magnolias | Waco Civic Theatre | 7:30 p.m. | $20 | Watch the story of a small-town beauty parlor and the development of unlikely friendships.

Alice in Wonderland Jr. | Jubilee Theatre | 7:30 p.m. | $12 | Watch the story of Alice as she explores new worlds and encounters odd characters.

Los Roachez | Backyard Bar Stage and Grill | 9 p.m.

Cameron Park Zoo | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Creed II | Bill Daniel Student Center | 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. | The Union Board will host their weekly Sundown Session. This week will feature two showings of Creed II.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse parking lot | Various local vendors will come and sell their unique goods.

Women United Fashion Show and Brunch | Waco Hippodrome Theatre | 10 a.m. – noon | $140 | The fundraiser show will benefit United Way of Waco.

Bruce Carbonara | Valley Mills Vineyards | 8 p.m. | Free | The singer will perform a set, with similar style to Frank Sinatra.

Steel Magnolias | Waco Civic Theatre | 7:30 p.m. | $20

Alice in Wonderland Jr. | Jubilee Theatre 2:30 p.m. | $12

Cameron Park Zoo | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Escape Room in the SUB | Bill Daniel Student Center | 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. | The Union Board will host their weekly Sundown Session, this week featuring escape rooms.

Sunday Jan. 27th

With this Ring Bridal Show Extravaganza | Waco Convention Center | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | $10 | This is the 30th annual show.

Steel Magnolias | Waco Civic Theatre | 2:30 p.m. | $20