What to do in Waco: Nov. 2 – 4

Here’s where to be and when this weekend in Waco.

Friday, Nov. 2

Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Creative Arts and General Exhibits Building, Extraco Events Center | Stop by and browse over 110,000 books, DVDs, CDs and more. Admission is free, and all purchases made Friday feature no sales tax.

First Friday | 10 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Downtown Waco | Participating locations downtown will feature activities, later hours of operation, live music and refreshments.

Dia de los Muertos Ofrenda and Art Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Art Forum of Waco | This art exhibit celebrates Day of the Dead, observed Nov. 1 – 2. The exhibit fuses cultural heritage with artistic expression.

Exhibition Debut “Gildersleeve: Waco’s Photographer” | 6 – 10 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve | This exhibition looks at the photography of Fred Gildersleeve who documented the history of Waco.

“The Cemetery Club” | 7:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre | This Brazos Theatre Group dramatic comedy tells the story three friends and widows who meet for tea and visits to the cemetery where their husbands are buried.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 510 Washington Ave. | Wander the booths of food, drink, produce, gifts, baked goods and more at this weekly outdoor market in the heart of Downtown Waco.

Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Creative Arts and General Exhibits Building, Extraco Events Center | On this day, teachers with ID receive a special 20 percent discount.

Dia de los Muertos Ofrenda and Art Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Art Forum of Waco

Improv Comedy Show | 8:30 p.m. | Brazos Theater | Brazo’s Theater Group hosts a night of improvised comedy.

Sunday, Nov. 4

Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale | Noon – 6 p.m. | Creative Arts and General Exhibits Building, Extraco Events Center | On this last day of the book sale, shoppers can fill a bag of books for just $10.

“The Cemetery Club” | 2:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre

“Great Russian Nutcracker” | 7 p.m. | Midway ISD Performing Arts Center | Moscow Ballet performs the Christmas classic to kick off the holiday season.