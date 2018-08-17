We use our passion to share yours

Dear readers,

Thank you for tuning in to the Baylor Lariat. I say tuning in because the Lariat cannot claim to be just a newspaper anymore. At the Lariat, we expanded our horizons beyond compare last year, diving headfirst into the digital field. Not only did we continue the move to become a digital-first publication, but we also explored our options in the areas of broadcast, radio and alternative media. For us, the most important task is to reach our audience in the ways that are the most beneficial to you. That means that, looking forward, we will be tweeting, hash-tagging and tagging as much as possible so that you can connect to your campus media outlet at any time.

And while I enjoy exploring the digital universe by reading articles and interacting online, my first love was always print. As print managing editor last year, I developed a passion for beautiful design and appealing front page stories. This year, I encourage you to explore as we have, expanding your horizons outside of your phone screen. Pick up a paper off the stand on Tuesday and Friday, read some of the print-only features we write and enjoy the feel of the dried ink under your hands. There’s something magical about print, just as there is about the endless streams of the internet.

But more than that, there’s passion in our journalism. Our writers, editors, photographers, broadcast team and radio team put their heart into every piece they create. To many of you, we’re just names on a page, but we hope to change that. This year, I plan to put faces to names. You will meet Lariateers at Late Night, in the library, outside of Chapel–just like our newspapers, we will be everywhere. We want to meet you, to get to know you, to really understand our audience and your voices. We encourage students, faculty and staff to reach out to us. Remember that the Lariat is not just a product for you to consume, but a platform to speak from. Send us your opinions, your interesting events and ideas, and even just random thoughts you have. We want to make your passion known to the world, just as we want to share our own passion for news and new media.

Many of you are returning to Baylor this year. Maybe you’ve been reading the Lariat since your freshman year at Baylor. Maybe you just follow us on Twitter for our friendly rivalry with the NoZe Brothers. Maybe you’ve never heard of us before. Whatever level of interaction you’ve had with our news outlet, know that we are here for you. We strive to bring you the most factual, important and interesting news to help you understand your university and your student body better. I ask that you continue to tune in, or begin to tune in, so that we can serve you best.

For those of you who are new—freshmen, transfers, graduate students, new faculty and staff—we at the Lariat welcome you to campus, and to the Baylor family. I hope that your experience on our campus is fulfilling and successful, and that you enjoy your time here as much as I have. I am forever grateful for the opportunities that Baylor has provided me. I encourage you to do as I have, and to make the most of every moment you have here on campus. Sign up for that unique club, take that class that doesn’t follow your course curriculum just because you’re interested in it, go to a social event where you don’t know anyone. Make new friends, make new memories and follow your dreams. Your student publication will be with you every step of the way, providing you with new places to go, new things to see, new people to learn about and everything in between.

So, thank you for tuning in, and I hope you continue to do so throughout the year. Watch our broadcasts, visit our website, read our paper. Perhaps you’ll see yourself in our pages one day. Perhaps you’ll write for us one day. The world is at your fingertips, and we are here to help you reach it.

I wish you the best of luck this coming year,

Sincerely,

Molly Atchison, Editor-in-Chief