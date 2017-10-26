The friends you make in college are life-long friends

By Christina Soto | Broadcast Reporter

In high school, your friends are the people you have multiple classes with, eat lunch with and participate in extracurricular activities with. For most, your high school friends and relationships are created by the things you do together. Your life is scheduled with school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m with designated lunch periods. Therefore, your friends are people you see and spend your day with. Although I still have great friendships from my high school, the friends I have made in college have been some of the best friendships I have ever had.

I believe your friends in college are your lifelong friends because in these four years, you will learn a lot about yourself and what type of people you want to surround yourself with. Unlike high school, in college, you don’t always have classes with your best friends or have a scheduled lunch times that you can hang out with them.

Developing friendships in college is difficult because often your schedules are not the same and planning is required in order to hang out. My best friends do not have my same major, however, we still find time to see each other almost every day throughout the week. Although this sounds frustrating, it really puts into perspective who your true friends are because they are the individuals who you continually seek out to plan hangouts with.

In these last four years, I have learned so much about myself and have grown in every aspect of my life. While at Baylor I have grown in my faith, I have discovered my calling and have gained a stronger sense of independence. I am a completely different person than the girl who moved into Dawson Hall on that hot August day my freshman year. It is inevitable that in college, people change and you learn more about yourself. In this way, you know who you want to surround yourself with better than your high school self did.

While at Baylor, I have made friendships that I will know will last a lifetime. How do I know this? In college, you choose your friends –– your friends are people who share your same core values and they are the people who make the effort to see you on a day-to-day basis. My friends are people who push me to be the best I can be, they are people that I admire and they are individuals who I know will love me unconditionally. I know they will be my lifelong friends because even with the busy-ness of our lives, we still make an effort to see each other and keep in touch. There is no doubt in my mind that once we graduate, we will remain friends.