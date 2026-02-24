Leadership series hosts Rev. Dr. Erin Moniz in search for intimate connections

By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

In the 21st century, many students lean on their technology for communication, music, artificial intelligence assistance and much more.

On Tuesday night, Associate Chaplain and Director for Chapel Rev. Dr. Erin Moniz said this surface-level connection is not what people long for, nor what they need.

Part of the Leadership for the Common Good lecture series, Moniz’s lecture in Foster 240 surrounded her book “Knowing and Being Known: Hope for All Our Intimate Relationships.” The book explores themes like intimacy, identity, shame, hope and the Gospel.

In preparation for the book’s publication, Moniz led a focus group discussion, during which she noticed people’s inability to call others out on their accountability: a central part of being vulnerable.

“When we think about vulnerability and its necessary place in both relationships and leadership, there is no safe vulnerability without trust building, and no trust without vulnerability,” Moniz said.

In building truly meaningful relationships, there exists a connection between vulnerability and trust. The success of one is dependent on the success of the other. Building on this, Moniz encouraged the audience to consider how this shapes all types of relationships.

“We often don’t think about all the different relationships in our lives that we have, regardless of whether or not we land a romantic partner,” Moniz said.

Moniz closed with a call to action, urging her audience not only to hear her message, but to put it into practice.

“We need to surround ourselves with people, family, friendships, significant others, where we can live out the Gospel packaging of ruptures and repairs so that we can grow and learn and remember who we are,” Moniz said.

Many audience members, including Magnolia freshman Lauren Lindl, attended the event for class credit.

“In chapel, we have to have a certain amount of experiences, and our experience this month is humility, and this is one of the options she gave,” Lindl said.

On the planning side of things, leadership hopes that students will use this experience to cultivate habits and virtues necessary to faithfully and authentically lead for the common good, a goal the Jeff D. and Cindy L. Reeter Baylor Leadership Strategy Fund was established to support.

“Ultimately, our hope is that by interacting with these speakers, students are empowered to consider their own unique contribution in the world and are inspired toward leadership characterized by humility, compassion, responsibility, integrity, and courage,” said an event coordinator spokesperson via email.

Although planning starts almost a full year out from the actual event date, students are encouraged to send in their own speaker recommendations to leadership@baylor.edu and be on the lookout for other speaker events occurring at least once per semester, the spokesperson said.

“At Baylor, we care about who our students are becoming as well as the ways in which they will take responsibility to address complex problems across all sectors of society.”