Leadership speaker series searches for truth amidst political strife

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Staff Writer

Amidst political turmoil, renowned author Dr. Natasha Sistrunk Robinson encouraged Baylor students to search for truth in the excess of lies.

Baylor Student Leadership and Development hosted Robinson in the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation Tuesday night for its fall Leadership Speaker Series.

In an age of political, economic and social turmoil, Baylor’s Leadership Speaker Series tells the leaders of tomorrow there is still beauty in the world — and if there isn’t, they can create it.

“The world that we create for ourselves and others matters,” Robinson said. “The truth that children need to hear is that knowing history, understanding the stories we tell and the narratives we create impacts all of us.”

Robinson is the president and CEO of T3 Leadership Solutions, Inc. and has over 20 years of leadership experience in government, military, academic and non-profit sectors. Her recently-published memoir, “A Sojourner’s Truth,” details the the trials and tribulations women of color face in leadership positions.

In an age of political uncertainty, Robinson proposed that students should listen to all sides, particularly in the news, and craft a narrative from there.

“In our cultural time, it takes intentional and consistent work to filter and flesh through the lies, all to get to the truth,” Robinson said.”You may get similar facts, but the stories crafted from those facts are not always the same.”

Throughout her lecture, Robinson pulled material from the Bible, particularly from the book of Exodus, highlighting how faith and leadership are accompanying forces.

“If we really want to become people who lead for the common good, then we need to discipline ourselves to know and love God’s truth,” Robinson said.

Leading for the “common good” is the central mission of Student Leadership Development, with its framework including leading with humility, compassion and responsibility, according to the official website. Robinson argued in favor of these central tenants of leadership, while holding true to leadership’s individualistic nature.

“In our journey to freedom, we must first take ownership and pay attention to our own stories,” Robinson said.

Robinson cautioned students about putting excess trust into political leaders, using the biblical story of Pharaoh in the book of Exodus.

“If we’re putting all our hope and trust in political and military [leaders], then God is nigh,” Robinson said. “Pharaoh is not God, and the problem with the Pharaoh and Egypt is that they think they have more power than they actually do.”

In the midst of a tumultuous presidential election, Robinson said that an important quality we should look for in our leaders is “truth-telling.”

“I want to see people that represent our country as well as the rest of the world,” Robinson said. “I want people that we can trust.”

Dr. Kevin Jackson, vice president for student life, attended the lecture and furthered Robinson’s lecture to target Baylor’s next generation of leaders.

“You have to begin by leading yourself before you can lead others,” Jackson said. “By knowing your story, [you] can lead in a way that really does help the human good.”

Robinson said that self-leadership is integral for leaders of tomorrow. Students have the power to create the world they want through learning about themselves and others.

“We need to remain hopeful to fight for freedom and to create the world we actually want,” Robinson said. “And we do that by encouraging each other and trusting God.”

Dr. Robinson urged students that despite the current state of the world, truth will always be evident while God is still at work.

“The Bible tells us if we open the door of truth, the truth will set us free,” Robinson said.