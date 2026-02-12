What to Do in Waco: Feb. 13-19

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

A packed week lies ahead of us as Valentine’s Day approaches and the Harlem Globetrotters arrive in Waco. Whether you’re an avid celebrator of the day of love or just in search of an evening pastime, here is a list of upcoming things to do in Waco.

Fossil Friday | Feb. 13 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | $10 children’s admission | Follow along with Ph.D. candidate Dava Butler as she works on fossils every Friday in the paleo lab. Visitors will be able to ask Butler questions and view the fossil specimens.

Tyce Delk | Feb. 13 | 8:30-11:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | $13.95 General admission | Gather your friends and head to The Backyard for a night of sonic fun.

The Harlem Globetrotters | Feb. 14 | 1:00 p.m. | Paul & Alejandra Foster Pavilion | If you’re looking for a sporting event to take your partner to on Valentine’s Day, head to Foster Pavilion for the Harlem Globetrotters 100 year tour.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 14 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

Bloody Valentine Masquerade Ball | Feb. 14 | 7-11 p.m. | The PACC, 924 Austin Ave. Suite 150 | $5 for singles and $8 for couples | Join The PACC for a masquerade-themed night of live music and dancing. Attendees are suggested to wear formal attire and bring a mask!

Monday Night Trivia | Feb. 16 | 7 p.m. | Cricket’s Drafthouse and Grill, 211 Mary Ave. | Free | Beat the beginning-of-week blues by testing your trivia skills over dinner. While Cricket’s is known for its delicious food and pool tables, on Monday nights, they add in an element of trivia for an evening of entertainment and dining.

“9 to 5: The Musical” | Feb. 13 – March 1 | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $24.50 – $27.50 | Take a trip to the Waco Civic Theatre to watch “9 to 5: The Musical,” starring Waco singer Holly Tucker. From music to high-energy acting, this show is a great place to bring a friend or parent!