Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Friday, March 27

    Lariat TV News: Penland’s low health inspection score, Waco STEAM opens its doors, Baylor football enters spring camp

    Irma PeñaBy Updated: Broadcast News No Comments1 Min Read

    By Irma Peña | Executive Producer, Claire-Marie Scott | Managing Editor, Aiden Richmond | Sports Director

    This week on Lariat TV News, we bring you the inside scoop on Penland Dining Hall recieving its lowest health inspection score since its opening.

    And the Waco Steam Center is opening doors for people to explore STEM in a more engaging way.

    In Sports, Baylor football enters spring camp where the Bears plan to have a change of pace from last seasons 5-7 record. All that and more on Lariat TV News, see you then.

    Irma Peña is a senior from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, majoring in broadcast journalism and minoring in criminal justice. She is excited to be part of the Lariat TV News staff as the Managing Editor. She loves to spend time with family and friends, watch soccer and any rom-com shows or movies. After graduation, she hopes to continue her career as a reporter/multimedia journalist.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.