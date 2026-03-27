Lariat TV News: Penland’s low health inspection score, Waco STEAM opens its doors, Baylor football enters spring camp

By Irma Peña | Executive Producer, Claire-Marie Scott | Managing Editor, Aiden Richmond | Sports Director

This week on Lariat TV News, we bring you the inside scoop on Penland Dining Hall recieving its lowest health inspection score since its opening.

And the Waco Steam Center is opening doors for people to explore STEM in a more engaging way.

In Sports, Baylor football enters spring camp where the Bears plan to have a change of pace from last seasons 5-7 record. All that and more on Lariat TV News, see you then.