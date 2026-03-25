Jolee French, artist with heart of Texas

By Julian Higuera | Reporter

Waco lifestyle artist Jolee French knew from a young age that her passion for creativity and the Western lifestyle would always be central to her life. As a member of Cowgirl Artists of America, she has utilized watercolor, oils and ink to continue that passion as an adult.

French attended Lamar University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management. At the same time, French experimented with watercolor in her free time and designed tattoos for friends.

After graduating, French got an office job, but she shortly realized cubicle life wasn’t for her and decided to keep pursuing art. French knew she wanted to share Western life on a canvas with the people who had never experienced a Texas sun or a cowgirl roping cattle.

“COVID hits, no one has anything better to do than to sit inside their house, and so that was when I started building a portfolio and really started leaning into Western art specifically,” French said.

While her focus sparked on Western contemporary art, like the landscape a cowgirl sees, her inspiration all started at her great-uncle Buzzy’s house.

Buzzy taught French how to ride horses in elementary school. According to French, this is where her passion for the West began. She even has a portrait to commemorate the pivotal moment of her childhood.

“That was the first time that I did a … true portrait of someone’s face when I was trying to achieve a specific likeness,” French said.

Having lived in Waco since 2019, French has started a farm of her own with about 13 acres for her horses, donkeys and even chickens. As she has dived deeper into the cowgirl life, the farm has become an outlet for her and her art.

While she balances her farm, she also works on commission, emphasizing affordability for her clients.

“I have a wide variety of sizes because I do try to give everyone a chance to be able to commission something that is professional and custom and not just something cheap off the internet,” French said. “I want to make my art accessible while also still paying myself for the time it requires. My pet sketches that I offer, which are usually 5-by-7 and done in ink, are $95.”

The process for creating these works usually involves either a photo taken directly or one provided by an outside source.

Over the years, French has built a wide network and has met many other talents, from storm chasers to photographers in the rodeo scene.

Liza Wadsworth is a friend of French and a photographer who goes by the Instagram handle @CowPonyProductions. She sends many of her photos to French from equestrian competitions, where Wadsworth competes herself.

Wadsworth has also been a huge inspiration for many of French’s works.

“I was very flattered and honored because her artwork is amazing,” Wadsworth said. “It’s just really cool to see how sometimes I think pictures are art, but for an artist to see that and think that it really should be a work of art is just so cool.”

French can be sought out on her Instagram @JoleeFrench.art or website for commissions.