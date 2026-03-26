Investigation underway after possible HIV exposure at McLennan County Jail

By Rylee Phillips | Reporter

Authorities in McLennan County are investigating a medical incident at the county jail after a nurse potentially exposed around a dozen inmates to HIV. This happened during a medication procedure Feb. 13.

According to authorities, the exposure may have occurred when insulin medication used on an HIV-positive inmate was also used for other inmates without the proper safety measures. Jail officials say those potentially exposed were quickly given preventative treatment.

The investigation into the possible HIV exposure is ongoing, and officials said it would take time to determine whether any inmates were infected. In the meantime, those potentially affected will receive preventative treatment and medical monitoring. County representatives at the Sheriff’s Office said the priority is ensuring inmate health while reviewing procedures that may have contributed to the incident. The case remains under review by McLennan County officials.

David Ives, major at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, added that authorities are actively working to rectify the situation.

“At this time, the matter remains under review, and a criminal investigation has been initiated by the Texas Rangers,” Ives said. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and are committed to supporting a thorough and objective review of the facts.”

At the time of the incident, another jail employee observed the nurse administering medication and raised concerns after noticing that a medication vial may have been used by other inmates who may have received medication drawn from the same vial. Authorities said the jail immediately began an internal investigation and provided preventative medical treatment to those potentially affected.

County officials and family members of inmates have expressed their concerns as the investigation continues.

A woman — whose husband is currently incarcerated in the McLennan County Jail — spoke to The Lariat on the condition of anonymity. She said she learned about potential exposure after her husband called her from jail.

“He called me … and told me that they said he might have been exposed to HIV,” she said.

The situation began Feb. 13 when a nurse administered insulin injections to several inmates with diabetes. According to investigators, the nurse first treated an inmate who was HIV-positive before later administering insulin to other inmates. Once officials became aware of the situation, the sheriff’s office began investigating, and medical staff administered preventative measures for the inmates who may have been exposed.

HIV, the virus that can lead to AIDS, is primarily transmitted through blood or certain bodily fluids. Health experts said improper handling of needles or medication containers can create a risk of transmission.

According to the reports from McLennan County, jail officials responded quickly by administering post-exposure prophylaxis to inmates who may have been affected. PEP is a 28-day emergency treatment designed to prevent HIV infection after possible exposure and must be started within 72 hours to be most effective, according to the National Institute of Health.

Officials said the preventative medication was provided as a precaution, and investigators have not confirmed that any inmate contracted HIV as a result of the incident.

“This is a sensitive and private topic,” Ives said. “Because this situation involves medical matters and an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what we can share publicly.”

The potential exposure raised concern among families of inmates and members of the community about medical practices inside correctional facilities, according to the spouse of one of the inmates. The incident highlights the importance of strict medical safety procedures when treating incarcerated individuals.

County officials said they are working to determine exactly how many inmates may have been affected and whether additional safeguards are needed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Ives gave his condolences and comfort to the community and said the medical professional responsible was terminated Feb. 17.