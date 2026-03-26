Civil Discourse Week encourages Baylor students to engage across differences

By Christian Wells | Staff Writer

Disagreement didn’t disappear, but it sounded different as Baylor students took part in Civil Discourse Week, a campus effort focused on providing respectful conversations about tough topics.

Led by Baylor’s Intercultural Engagement Office, Civil Discourse Week ran from Monday to Friday and included panels, lectures and discussions to help students talk through issues people may not agree on, according to Dr. Kevin Villegas, dean of intercultural engagement.

“It’s a week dedicated to equipping the Baylor community with a deeper understanding and appreciation of civil discourse, what it is, why it matters and how it can be practiced for the common good,” Villegas said.

The week included events like a public debate between Baylor’s College Democrats and College Republicans, a bridge-building conversation over Common Grounds coffee and an event centered on what it means to love, co-hosted by Phi Beta Sigma and Her Campus.

Civil Discourse Week began in spring 2025 following student government’s Civil Discourse Act, which made it a yearly campus initiative.

Plainview junior Mason Gregory, student government’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion chair, said the goal is to give every student a chance to feel heard.

“Civil discourse matters because it gives the opportunity for every student’s perspective to be heard, even when they differ,” Gregory said. “As student leaders, it’s our responsibility to listen first and seek understanding.”

Throughout the week, students had chances to talk about topics like politics, faith and social issues. Organizers said the events are designed to create a space where students can speak openly while still showing respect for others.

“Through engaging events, lectures and conversations, our aim … is to foster a culture of respectful dialogue across lines of deep difference,” Villegas said.

The focus is not on getting everyone to agree, Villegas said, but on helping students learn to listen and respond thoughtfully.

For some students, the experience offered a chance to step outside their comfort zone.

Weatherford freshman Avery Tiwater said attending one of the discussions changed how she thinks about conversations with people who have different views.

“I think it’s easy to stay around people who agree with you,” Tiwater said. “But this made me realize how important it is to actually listen and understand someone else’s perspective.”

The structure of the event helped keep conversations calm and productive.

“It didn’t feel like people were arguing,” Tiwater said. “It felt like people were really trying to understand each other.”

Villegas said learning how to have these kinds of conversations is important not just in college, but in everyday life. Villegas hopes students leave the week feeling more confident speaking, listening and respectfully engaging with others.

As Civil Discourse Week wraps up, Baylor leaders encourage students to attend events and take part in respectful conversations.