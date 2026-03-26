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    Friday, March 27

    Civil Discourse Week encourages Baylor students to engage across differences

    Christian WellsBy Baylor News No Comments3 Mins Read
    Houston senior Susan Ismail, representing Better Together, opened civil discourse discussion groups at the SUB on Thursday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

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