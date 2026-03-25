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    Wednesday, March 25

    Students debate across party lines during Civil Discourse Week

    Abby RathburnBy Baylor News No Comments3 Mins Read

    Abby Rathburn is a freshman double majoring in journalism and economics from Columbus, Ohio. In her free time, she enjoys dancing, spending time with friends and family, and baking. After graduation, she plans to pursue work in public relations and attend law school.

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