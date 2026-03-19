Baylor TPUSA tour ignites controversy on campus

By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

Turning Point USA’s “This is the Turning Point Tour” is coming to Baylor. The announcement sparked mixed reactions — some see it as an opportunity for civil discourse, while some view it as a promise of division.

In the past, Baylor hosted political figures and presidents on campus, including Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan. This event will include Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr., Border Czar Tom Homan and Political Commentator Benny Johnson.

Fort Worth senior Carolina Rey said she was frustrated upon hearing the announcement of the event because she has seen the College Democrats on campus struggle to host speakers in the past.

“They’re saying it’s fine if a student organization hosts it, and it’s not Baylor hosting it, but Baylor’s suppressing other people from coming,” Rey said. “I think you should have free speech either way, and people have a right to attend either thing.”

Rey advocates for equal representation on campus, and College Democrats President JW LaStrape agreed. LaStrape said he hopes their organization will soon be able to bring a more liberal-leaning organization to campus.

“I think there has been a bit of a double standard as far as what can and cannot be said on campus,” LaStrape said. “Baylor has had some free speech issues in the past around issues of reproductive healthcare, around queer people.”

Conversely, College Republicans President Lindsay Flanigan said they are used to dealing with much more local figures, and this is an exciting opportunity to hear from prominent conservative figures.

“The general sentiment on campus and from my own members is excitement,” Flanigan said. “We’re happy to have such big-name conservative speakers on campus and engage with them, and we’re so grateful that TPUSA set up this event.”

After backlash on social media regarding the event, TPUSA Baylor President Peter Fernandez said all are welcome — regardless of political stance — to attend, encouraging open dialogue.

“Generally, the university wouldn’t allow somebody to come speak about something that goes against university policy,” Fernandez said. “Nothing that Turning Point stands for, and nothing that Turning Point speaks about, is contradictory to Christian or university values.”

Greer Rutt, a fourth-year seminary student, said Turning Point and the conservative party in general tend to highlight the white male perspective more than anyone else.

“If the gospel is made for all people, then all people need to experience the same freedoms and have access to the same rights, and so I don’t see Turning Point as an organization that promotes common well-being for people that aren’t necessarily fitting that same mold,” Rutt said.

LaStrape and Fernandez noted that society is more divisive and polarizing now than ever before. The Woodlands sophomore Katherine Morris said she hopes the event will create an opportunity for civil discourse, working towards a more unified society with free speech at the center.

“In a perfect world, this event would be a way to bring people together from both sides of the aisle to learn, discuss and grow together,” Morris said.

Regardless of student opinion, Fernandez made it clear that the event is open to students of all political affiliations. According to Fernandez, the event won’t seek to “force” anyone onto any political side, but rather to provide healthy political discussion.

“If you are liberal and you do want to come, you’re welcome,” Fernandez said. “And you’re welcome to disagree with us. I have no problem with people who disagree with us. I have a problem with people who try to shut us up. So instead of trying to silence us and shut our event down, come hear our side and share your opinions. That’s real civil discourse.”