Turning Point USA tour to stop at Baylor

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Turning Point USA’s This is the Turning Point Tour will stop at Baylor April 22, bringing several nationally known conservative commentators and political figures to campus.

According to the tour announcement, the Baylor stop will feature Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr., Border Czar Tom Homan and Political Commentator Benny Johnson.

Turning Point USA regularly organizes speaking tours and events on college campuses nationwide. The organization focuses on promoting conservative viewpoints among young people and frequently hosts speakers, conferences and student events.

The Baylor chapter of Turning Point USA, a registered student organization at the university, will host the event. Student organizations at Baylor may invite outside speakers to campus as long as the events comply with university policies and procedures.

University spokesperson Lori Fogleman said they are working with the Baylor chapter of Turning Point USA to ensure the event aligns with institutional guidelines.

“The University continues to work with the sponsoring TPUSA Baylor student organization to align the event with institutional policies and procedures,” Fogleman said via email.

According to Turning Point USA’s website, the event will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 22 in Waco Hall, with the doors opening to the public at 4:30. Tickets are free to students and the general public, but will be on a first-come, first-served basis, prioritizing students and putting community members on a waitlist. Tickets are available here.

The Baylor event is one of several stops planned across the country as part of the organization’s spring campus speaking tour, which aims to engage college students in discussions about politics, culture and current events.

Other stops on the spring tour include George Washington University April 2, the University of Georgia April 14, Ohio State University April 21 and the University of Idaho April 28.