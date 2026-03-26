Baylor Law students give back with pro bono work across state

By Ryan Vasquez ⎹ Reporter

At the Baylor Law School, students say they’re taught to use their schooling to further Baylor’s Christian mission, and one way they do that is through pro bono work.

Students who participated in the Pro Bono Spring Break trip as part of the Texas Access to Justice Commission were able to practice law for those in need.

The Texas Access to Justice Commission is an organization started by the Texas Supreme Court in 2001 with the mission of expanding access to legal help for all Texans, including those who might not be able to afford it.

Pro bono programs are essential to the curriculum at Baylor Law School. Events such as Pro Bono Spring Break and the People’s Law School are organized by Director of Clinical and Pro Bono Programs Josh Borderud.

“At Baylor Law School, we instill in our students that the legal profession is a service profession,” Borderud said. “Attorneys have a professional obligation to serve those who cannot afford legal representation. The Texas Access to Justice Commission’s Pro Bono Spring Break gives our students an opportunity to spend their break serving those in need and learning what it means to give back to the community. These students go above and beyond by choosing to spend their break rolling up their sleeves and fulfilling our service mission.”

Ocean Springs, Miss., second-year law student Dylan Mayne gained experience working in law clinics across the state. Mayne worked with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas in the McKinney office, where his work focused on civil law cases for those in low-income and indigent groups.

“When it comes to criminal law, we have taxpayer-funded public defenders to help; however, individuals with complex civil law issues — like problems with landlord-tenant disputes, bankruptcy and divorce — do not have a constitutionally protected guarantee to adequate legal advice,” Mayne said. “Nonprofit organizations like LANWT fill that gap by providing free legal services.”

Pro bono services can be essential in civil law, especially in Texas. For example, Mayne said without prior knowledge, issues like filing for divorce can be difficult.

“In Texas, divorce can be very complex, especially depending upon the property that was acquired during the marriage and what money was spent,” Mayne said. “I came to law school because I want to make the law accessible to others.”

Wellington third-year law student Maryann Heffley explained that while pro bono work is low-cost or no-cost, it is still a service. Baylor’s focus on pro bono work is part of its Christian mission.

“Pro bono work isn’t just free legal help,” Heffley said. “It is an opportunity for Baylor Law students to give back to the community in a way that is unique and in high demand. Access to legal assistance is expensive, and oftentimes individuals who are seeking help are limited in resources, including financial support. It is crucial that Baylor’s Christian mission continues to live on and be carried out through the work and dedication of law students and scholars who have the expertise and know how to help those in need.”