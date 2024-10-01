Baylor Law School launches family law clinic

By Adrianna Gonzalez | Reporter

The Baylor Law School opened a Family Law Clinic this semester that will provide students with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience within a courthouse. This initiative reflects Baylor Law School’s commitment to fostering practical legal skills among students while serving the Waco community.

According to Stephanie Tang, an assistant professor of Law and the director of the Baylor Family Law Clinic, the clinic will provide “30-minute legal advice sessions” to clients for uncontested divorce and uncontested custody cases.

They will not be offering full legal representation due to how new the program is. However, this session provides a good starting point for the clinic to build its foundation and eventually provide longer and more efficient services.

“The clinic will be at the McLennan County Courthouse and take cases from two sources,” Tang said. “First, via referral from the McLennan County Court’s pro se coordinator, Kimberly Harris, who will recommend pending family law cases from Judge Gary Coley and Judge Ryan Luna’s court dockets that may benefit from the clinic’s services. Second, through appointments made by the general public.”

Participating in this clinic is an excellent opportunity for law students to apply what they learn in the classroom into the real world and current situations in front of them, Tang said.

The clinic aims not only to provide valuable services to the community but also to enhance the educational experience of students by bridging theoretical knowledge with practical application.

In order to be accepted to participate in this clinic, one must have a Texas law license to assist. Student volunteers must be in their second year at Baylor Law School. Josh Borderud, lecturer and director of clinical and pro bono programs, said the clinic answers Baylor students’ call to serve.

“As Baylor lawyers, we have a professional obligation to serve those who cannot afford counsel,” Borderud said. “Serving veterans, first responders and children through our clinics is one of the ways that we give back to the Waco community.”

The goal for this clinic is to eventually grow to provide full representation where students can represent clients in court. However, for now, the clinic is trying to make an impact on our local community through the legal advice model, Tang said.

For more information about the Baylor Family Law Clinic, clients and students may email FamilyLawClinic@baylor.edu, call 254-710-7001 or view The Baylor Family Law Clinic website.