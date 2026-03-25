More than skin-deep: Baylor student creates all-natural luxury body care line

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Dallas sophomore Madelyn Prewitt, founder of Pear Ridge Botanicals, started her all-natural luxury body care line in high school after struggling with sensitive skin. What began as a personal frustration quickly turned into something much bigger: a brand rooted in both intention and experience.

In a world of skincare aisles filled with false promises, Prewitt wasn’t looking for luxury — she was just looking for relief.

“I started this business about three years ago while I was still in high school, and it was actually out of my own journey with sensitive skin,” Prewitt said.

For Prewitt, the problem wasn’t a lack of options — it was the disconnect between them.

“I started to realize that a lot of the products I would use were so natural that they were no longer enjoyable,” Prewitt said. “They didn’t smell good, they didn’t feel good. On the flip side, I realized that a lot of the products that claim to be pure and were more high-dollar luxury products had a lot of toxic ingredients and fragrances in them that still irritated my skin.”

What followed was months of research, testing and trial and error.

“My mission is to bridge that traditional gap between natural products and luxury products by creating products that are both natural and still enjoyable to use,” Prewitt said.

That balance has become the foundation of Pear Ridge Botanicals. From goat’s milk bar soap to body oils and washes, each product is designed to feel elevated while still remaining gentle on the skin.

But behind the products is a process that didn’t happen overnight.

Prewitt first introduced her brand through local farmers’ markets, using them as a testing ground for everything from packaging to branding.

“It was definitely a learning experience and a great way to get out there and test the way I wanted to market myself,” Prewitt said.

Since then, her business has expanded beyond those early markets. Pear Ridge Botanicals now operates online, has wholesale partnerships and continues to grow its presence both on and off campus.

For those working with her, that growth comes as no surprise.

“I think she has a lot of buy-in to her own brand,” Sacramento, Calif. junior Neela Piper said. “For her, it started very personal … Through that, she made all her own formulas and put so much time and research into her brand, and she’s been able to bless others with all the time that she’s put into it for herself.”

Piper is currently creating social media visuals and planning a photo shoot for the company. She added that, beyond the product itself, Prewitt’s presence is a key element for the brand.

“Every time I get to talk to her, she’s very positive, calm-spirited and very professional when she’s talking to anyone,” Piper said.

While her professional work is expanding, those closest to her see the effort behind the scenes. Plano sophomore and Prewitt’s roommate, Natalie Weissinger, has watched the brand blossom.

“She came up with the recipes herself, which is really cool,” Weissinger said.

Weissinger described Prewitt as deeply intentional, even in the smallest details.

“She spent probably 30 minutes to an hour drawing this design, wanting to get a perfect circle,” Weissinger said. “She’s just super intentional and cares about her business to the max.”

That level of care extends into the products themselves.

“It’s really good, it’s super hydrating for your skin,” Weissinger said.

Despite the demands of running a business, Prewitt has found a rhythm in balancing it with college life.

“It’s definitely a challenge … But it’s become my hobby, in a way,” Prewitt said. “During my free time, I’m just working on my business, but I enjoy it because I love it.”

The process hasn’t been without challenges. Much of her journey has been built through experience rather than instruction.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve and learning along the way,” Prewitt said. “Maybe something with technology, or there being an issue with the formula, or just figuring out how to even start doing wholesale.”

Through it all, her goal has remained the same: to create something that goes beyond skincare.

“My goal is just to make their lives a little bit better, even in the smallest way possible,” Prewitt said. “Just truly to make them feel happier about themselves.”