Student band Mad Lemonless releases debut album ‘808s & Roommates’

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

Once upon a time, four artistic, eclectic and energetic roommates decided to translate their accumulated list of inside jokes and philosophies into a sonic scrapbook.

Beaumont seniors Major Hargraves and Luke Garza and San Antonio seniors Brooks Fessler and Jackson Posey make up the group Mad Lemonless. Now, straight from the belly of U Pointe on Speight, the group has just released a debut nine-song album titled “808s & Roommates.”

They worked on the album for over a year before its release on March 13.

While each roommate is highly creative, they all individually brought different musical influences to their process; from Tame Impala, Kendrick Lamar and folk.

The opening track, “Shocking Message,” sets the tone for the project. Clearly, it serves as both a think piece and a representation of the group’s philosophy. The song features the audio from pastor Paul Washer’s “Shocking Message” speech — a notable sermon on the hypocrisy of American Christians.

The track transitions seamlessly into the next piece on the album, “Abraham LinkedIn,” a high-energy rap song intertwining lyrics about metamodernity and Abraham Lincoln’s resume.

Next is “Two Weeks,” a slow, shimmering, guitar-heavy track similar to Phoebe Bridgers, Medium Build or Elliott Smith. The song oozes nostalgia and reflection with lyrics like “the more thought, the better. Unless there’s rejection. I guess that’s the test, we can’t stay for perfection.”

Following “Two Weeks” is “Two Weeks (Interlude),” a cinematic, string-heavy version of the previous song.

If “Two Weeks” is fresh coffee on a Saturday morning, “Two Weeks (Interlude)” is a Sunday evening sunrise from a window seat. The record is nothing short of beautifully tragic and draws comparisons to Jeff Buckley’s “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over.”

“Lemons and Honey,” the fifth song the album, is the brag track. At this point in the project, the group has delved into at least four different genres, and the number continues to grow as rap is added with this song.

“Boursin Cheese” comes after “Lemons and Honey,” and let me just say — I’d like to hate this song. No, I’d love to hate this song. But alas, I don’t. The lyrics make me cringe a bit due to the visceral description of oozing cheese, but the fun synth-pop instrumental is a nice addition to the album.

The soulful, oscillating essence of this track is mesmerizing and comparable to that of Mac Miller and Mac DeMarco.

I will say, I’m checking all the expiration dates on my cheeses after giving this one a listen.

The next track is “Freezer Food,” a fun, catchy, upbeat track that provides a nice energy boost in the second half of the album.

To be honest, I don’t know how you beat lyrics like “if my bananas get moldy, I know that my roommates will be there to forgive me.” Because deep down, life is all about forgiving your roommates for their moldy bananas.

After “Freezer Food” is “Lizzy’s Song,” which may hold the trophy for one of my favorite piano sounds I’ve heard in a song. The warm, slightly muted tone of the piano is truly a masterpiece.

In addition to the Ben Folds-like piano sound, there is an absolutely immaculate chorus melody. “Lizzy’s Song” is what takes this album from a hobby project to a masterpiece.

“Shoutoutro” is the last track on the album and begins with a variety of intriguing seventh chords, eventually transitioning into resonating synth. After bawling my eyes out to “Lizzy’s Song,” “Shoutoutro” dried my tears and reminded me of the importance of whimsy.

“808s & Roommates” showcases the true beauty of playful creativity; it’s light and effortless, proving the wonderful result of a “flow state.” While the album hits on a multitude of genres, the lyrics and melodies are where the record really shines.