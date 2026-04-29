Student-curated exhibition to explore ‘The Shape of Being’ at Washington Gallery

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

A new student-curated exhibition at Washington Gallery invites viewers to reimagine the human figure through the lens of contemporary art.

Opening Friday, “The Shape of Being” features work from five Baylor student artists, each contributing three pieces alongside a collaborative installation. The gallery is located at 715 Washington Ave.

The show, organized by Waco senior Aleah Burns, was inspired during her internship at the gallery. Burns elaborated that the desire to connect student artists with the broader Waco arts community and professional gallery experiences was also a priority for the show.

“I learned that the space really supports community shows,” Burns said. “It felt like a good opportunity for Baylor students to branch out beyond campus and start engaging with the art world in a more public way.”

Despite each artist’s distinctive styles and mediums, they found common ground in figurative painting.

The exhibition’s title, developed collaboratively, reflects that shared focus while leaving room for interpretation.

“We were all using the figure in such different ways,” Burns said. “It was hard to find a title that was specific enough but also broad enough to encompass everyone’s work.”

The result is a show that emphasizes both unity and contrast. Vibrant color palettes, varied materials and differing scales create a dynamic viewing experience, while each piece offers a distinct perspective on identity, memory and human connection.

Dallas senior Kate Swayze, who previously exhibited at the gallery, said the opportunity to show work at an off-campus location shaped her approach to selecting pieces.

“I wanted to put my newest work out there, like the kind of work I’ll continue making after graduation,” Swayze said.

Her featured piece, “Left Unsaid,” explores absence and memory through layered materials, including reused painting rags that serve as what she calls “abstract documents” of her artistic process.

Swayze’s work reflects on family relationships, particularly those defined by distance or silence.

Burns’ own piece, “Unstable Connection,” examines human interaction in a digital age, depicting fragmented figures embracing through screens. The painting raises questions about what is gained — and lost — in technology-mediated relationships.

In addition to individual works, the exhibition includes a collaborative series centered on the motif of hands. Each artist created a 10-by-10-inch piece depicting hands in their own style, forming a collective exploration of gesture, identity and expression.

“It’s a representation of the artists themselves,” Burns said. “Five different interpretations coming together as one.”

Beyond its visual variety, the exhibition also highlights the perspectives of pieces all created by women artists. While not an explicit theme, Burns noted that shared experiences inevitably influence the work.

Burns elaborated that the group hopes the exhibition will encourage viewers to slow down and engage more intentionally with art amidst a digitally saturated world.

“We’re constantly inundated with visual information,” Burns said. “Just being in a room and taking the time to really look at something physical, that’s valuable in itself.”

Swayze added that the show reflects broader themes of how the human figure is represented in contemporary art.

“Historically, the figure has been depicted in very similar ways,” she said. “Now, there are so many different approaches happening at once. Even if someone doesn’t know art history, they can see that diversity and start to wonder what else is possible.”

The exhibition opens with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Washington Gallery and will remain on view through May 30. The event is free and open to the public, with artists present throughout the evening for informal conversation.

For Swayze, one of the most anticipated aspects of the show is seeing how audiences respond.

“As students, we’re used to showing work to professors or other artists,” Burns said. “It’s different when it’s the general public. You get to see what resonates.”