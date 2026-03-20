Art exhibition curates creativity, legacy for art students

By Camille Kelly | Reporter

Each spring, the Baylor Art Student Exhibition (B.A.S.E.) provides art and art history students with the opportunity to submit their artwork to a competitive, juried exhibition held at the Martin Museum of Art. This year’s B.A.S.E. exhibition will be on display at the Martin Museum of Art from March 26 to April 18.

Through collaborative efforts from both the museum and the art and art History department, the annual exhibition provides students with opportunities to gain awards, connections and scholarship opportunities by showcasing their art.

According to Cypress Senior Abigail Sanders, who has participated every year since she arrived at Baylor as a freshman, it is an exciting opportunity for art students like her to showcase their best pieces.

“It’s been really fun seeing all the amazing work,” Sanders said. “Some of my friends and even other people in the art studio have done it as well, and it’s a great opportunity to get your work out there because art professors or professional artists will come and jury the show.”

Sanders submitted six pieces to the highly selective exhibit this year. One from her wood sculpture class was selected and will appear soon at the Martin Museum.

“All of them were really strong pieces,” Sanders said. “We have a lot of talented and amazing artists here in the department. I’m sure it’s really tough for the juror to select and narrow down the pieces.”

Director of the Martin Museum of Art Allison Chew said the show is comprised of submissions from eight categories: Ceramics, Drawing & 2D Design, Fiber, Graphic Design, Painting, Photography, Printmaking and Sculpture & 3D Design.

Students are awarded in each category. Some win best of show, and guests are allowed to vote for a people’s choice winner at the awards ceremony, opening from 5:30-7 p.m. on March 26.

“The experience allows students to share and highlight their diligent work and accomplishments,” Chew said. “This opportunity fosters deep connections between student peers, faculty and staff, parents and families and the community.”

The show has been a tradition since 2000, and it still took place online when the museum was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Chew, the exhibit is important because it helps student artists build and promote their future professional development.

“It reinforces the importance of artists as part of the workforce,” Chew said. “Students can use this exhibition to expand their professional experiences and build their resume.”