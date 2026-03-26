Waco STEAM Center inspires hands-on learning for local students

By Rylie Painter | Broadcast Reporter

At the Waco STEAM Center, participants are doing more than just learning, they’re gaining experiences by building projects and working with new technology.

“Waco STEAM Center is really important because it helps people to build those problem solving skills,” Executive Director Lindsey Helton said. “A lot of times when we’re out in the real world when we want to do something we want to do it right the first time, and when you come to the STEAM Center you get an opportunity to try things, make mistakes and try again.”

People of all ages here aren’t just learning concepts, they’re applying them in real time. From engineering builds to coding projects, the center offers hands-on experience that prepares participants for real-world challenges.

“We’re here to promote creativity and we want everybody to come in here and just be creative.” STEAM Center Educator Xavier Chikwe said. “Starting from the kids to the adults. Just no age limit in here.”

The goal is to create a space where creativity can grow, giving everyone the opportunity to explore new ideas and discover their interests.

“So you might do something in our messy maker space, maybe building with legos or K’nex, you be checking out our Immersive lab.” Helton said. “We have ton of courses and workshops again for all ages.”

As participants continue to build these skills, the Waco STEAM Center is helping shape a more innovative and prepared community.